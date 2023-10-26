DENIM REIMAGINED Citizens of Humanity x Billy Reid Collab Reimagines the Classics

Southern California meets just plain Southern in a new collaboration between L.A.’s Citizens of Humanity and Alabama-based, four-time CFDA award winner Billy Reid.

The premium-denim powerhouse partnered with the genteel Americana-inspired brand in the creation of three custom washes exclusively for the brand.

“The Billy Reid brand brings its sensibility to the world through standout clothing crafted with integrity and authenticity, making clothing that is built to last,” said the new duo in a joint release. “Billy Reid takes classic wardrobe staples and improves them through unexpected, high-quality detailing, carefully considering every button, every thread and every stitch. The edited assortment of the Citizens of Humanity x Billy Reid collaboration follows with both brands’ belief in creating fewer, better things to balance sustainability and artisanship.”

Added Citizens of Humanity Creative Director Marianne McDonald, “Signature to both Citizens of Humanity and Billy Reid is our dedicated approach to reimagining the classics. When we were conceptualizing this collaboration, we wanted to be sure to create a small range of styles perfect in fit, feel and wash.”

Citizens of Humanity denim jeans are the only jeans distributed at Billy Reid, both online and in-store. “Citizens of Humanity is a leader in U.S.A. manufacturing with admirable ongoing sustainability efforts,” said founder Billy Reid. “We have shared some manufacturing facilities with Citizens at times and really had a ton of respect for their expertise in the category. Our shared approaches and love for American denim set a great foundation for our relationship. You’ll find that our pieces are designed to live and made to last.” The collaboration launched on BillyReid.com and in Billy Reid stores on Oct. 26, priced aat $278.

Citizens of Humanity travels the world sourcing superior fabrications and finding inspiration from vintage markets and is known for its impeccable fits and textural washes. Designer Billy Reid draws inspiration from the South and his childhood growing up in Amite, La., where he worked in his mother’s clothing boutique.