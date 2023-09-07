TRADE SHOW REPORTS CALA Men’s Melds International, Regional and Domestic

The CALA Men’s Show, held Aug. 20–21 at the Embassy Suites in Irvine, Calif., provided a venue where reps and retailers could mingle, meet and form long-lasting relationships. “Over the last 18 years, our show has been built on camaraderie and friendship, never losing sight of how important our regional show is to both vendors and retailers,” said CALA Men’s Show Partner Ken Haruta.

“Live Your Best Life” was the tagline for the just-launched Puerto Rico–based Niam casual performance clothing brand. Its top seller was a crewneck T-shirt with a two-color double-knit collar priced at $48.

Nickolas Hunziker Apparel launched wearable art featuring the car racer’s vintage-automobile paintings. Printed in Los Angeles, it was priced at $14.

The Ventura, Calif.–based Elevate Showroom introduced European brands including Haris Cotton high-end linen apparel from Greece and Steel and Barnett bracelets from Belgium.

New York–based Faherty introduced its eco-cool, moisture-wicking, quick-dry all-day belt-loop short made from recycled plastic bottles priced at $42. “The brand focuses on being eco, sustainable and socially conscious, and that’s what sets us apart,” said Brittanie Malkin, men’s and women’s West Coast sales.

After four years of direct-to-consumer, Hermosa Beach, Calif.–based PSUDO launched wholesale. Slip-on shoes with sublimated graphics priced at $45–65 had the appearance of sneakers.

“For us it is essential to have a West Coast show that is easily accessible and consistently produced,” said Tom Malvino, owner of Louis Thomas Fine Men’s Apparel in Corte Madera, Calif.

Re-launches included Robert Talbott, now made in Italy and Portugal. New York–based American Heritage re-launched as a full collection with style, comfort and detail. J. Holland & Co., made in California and Oregon, resurrected its 40-year-old brand known as Mulholland Brothers.

“We were glad to get at-once items that we needed and a lot of our Spring ’24 orders placed in one super-convenient location,” said David Guenther, owner of J. David’s Custom Clothiers in Valencia, Calif. “Our staples include 34 Heritage, Mizzen & Main and Raffi. We were pleased to write with several new brands including J. Holland & Co. for their beautiful leather bags and accessories and were thrilled to learn that they are made in California.”