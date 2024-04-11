NEWS Inside the Industry

Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals toward sustainable solutions, has launched a program called ONE WAY+ aimed at helping mills and brands adopt best practices for improved productivity and efficiency and reduced environmental impact. Drawing on the expertise of a team of processing experts, the program is a three-phase process of establishing baseline, process design and implementation, and ongoing improvement. “Brands and mills face unprecedented pressure today, with rising demand for sustainable products and operational challenges related to water and waste management and stringent compliance requirements,” said Anish Paliwal, market segment director, CEL & Blends, WO Casual, Formal & Home Textiles and Archroma Textile Effects.





NILIT, producer of high-quality Nylon 6.6 and owner of the SENSIL brand, has introduced SENSIL Flow, a new approach to Nylon 6.6 circularity that enables yarn, fabric and apparel recycling to eliminate waste and further reduce environmental impact. SENSIL Flow is an innovative approach that engages the entire supply chain to truly attain circularity through product design and partnership, the company stated. “Our mission to create a more sustainable textile industry requires a shift in mindset throughout the value chain,” said Ilan Melamed, NILIT general manager. “SENSIL Flow represents an out-of-the-box approach that lays the groundwork for apparel recycling. Such a significant industry transformation can only be attained through deep partnerships that create innovative products and processes, visionary designs and a collaborative reconfiguration of the value chain itself.”





Amour Vert, the ethically made, women-led, sustainable fashion brand, soft-opened its eighth store on April 4 at Long Beach, Calif.’s, premier outdoor shopping center, 2ND & PCH, with a grand opening scheduled for April 13. The new location will showcase the new Amour Vert logo, which will soon be seen at all stores and rolled out across the company’s branding. The 2ND & PCH store opening represents the next phase of growth for the brand as it continues to expand its footprint in the U.S., especially in its home state of California. Amour Vert offers Parisian Chic meets California style, embracing the contrast between modern and timeless, innovative and conscious. Specialties include 100 percent recycled cashmere knits, washable silk separates and hand-drawn prints in addition to organic denim.





Fibre52 is one of ten global fashion-industry innovators accepted into the 2024 Fashion for Good Innovation Programme. Established in 2017, the program is dedicated to identifying and supporting new technologies that have the potential to reduce pollution in the global textile-industry supply chain. Fibre52’s patent-pending technology removes harsh chemicals from the cotton Prepare for Dye and dye processes. As part of the Fashion for Good Innovation Programme, Fibre52 will receive tailored support and increased access to brands, retailers, manufacturers and investors. “The Fibre52 process and chemistry for preparing and dyeing cotton is aligned with making real change by significantly reducing the amount of water and carbon emissions required during these specific manufacturing stages,” said President Laura Thornquist.