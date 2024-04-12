CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’ Johnny Was Imbues Its Bohemian Spirit Into New Denim Collection























The Golden State has birthed many a California dream, each with its own distinct vibe. One of them, deeply ensconced in fashion and lifestyle, goes by the name “bohemian.” It’s a free feeling—part gypsy and part artist—and its cultural touchstones span from Puccini’s opera “La Bohème” to the California hippie movement of the late 1960s.

Johnny Was is one of the great torchbearers of bohemian fashion. Founded over 30 years ago, the brand has finally unveiled its first denim collection, using ultra-soft indigo Tencel and organic cotton across six silhouettes: bootcut, boyfriend, slim boyfriend, baby boot, wide-leg and a denim skirt. All were made utilizing natural-wear patterns and dye processes and are free from harmful chemicals. Items in the collection retail between $178 and $278 and are available at JohnnyWas.com and Johnny Was retail stores.

“For three decades Johnny Was has embodied the bohemian spirit, and our denim collection epitomizes the effortless allure of California living,” Sydnee Miller, director of merchandising, told the California Apparel News. “The new styles were designed to complement our intricately embroidered tops and tunics, silk kimonos, airy mesh blouses and tees—all key styles on the West Coast and beyond.

“This new category launch marks another step forward in building upon our previous success in the category as we unveil fresh washes and innovative styles and continue to introduce a sprinkle of newness for our loyal audience,” Miller continued. “Denim is a timeless staple in any wardrobe, and we are thrilled to infuse it with our unique blend of California-inspired design and craftsmanship.”

The range of cuts also reveals a quintessential aspect of the bohemian spirit: No one fashion dictates the look. “The collection offers six meticulously designed silhouettes, from the classic bootcut to contemporary wide-leg jeans so that everyone can find their fit and embrace head-to-toe dressing, offering a plethora of possibilities and enhancing their styling versatility.”

For three decades the bohemian spirit has guided the corporate office of Johnny Was. “As a brand, ‘bohemian’ means effortless, California dressing,” said Miller. “It’s not a trend but rather a way of feeling and living in free-flowing, beautiful garments designed with color and pattern to express optimism and joy. It’s great to see that in 2024 there are many brands now embracing this maximalist style, which exemplifies a unique, elevated flair. For us, it’s pushing ourselves to continue to develop into new fabrications and evolve silhouettes, patterns and our artisan embroidery.”

So far the collection has been very well received, Miller said, and in-store events and activations will continue amplifying the launch.

Celebrity fans include Jessica Alba, Joni Mitchell, Madonna, Steven Tyler, Kelly Clarkson, Halle Berry, Hilary Duff, Selma Blair, Stevie Nicks, Paris Hilton, Cynthia Erivo and Jennifer Tilly.

“Our denim collection is a natural progression for Johnny Was as we continue to surprise and delight our customers with innovative offerings,” added CEO Rob Trauber.

Johnny Was will expand the category with “an exciting collaboration” scheduled for fall, as well as expanding its home and fragrance collection and the exploration of other key categories.