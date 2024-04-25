TRADE SHOWS Concurrent ANDMORE Markets Draw New Buyers From 42 States and 10 Countries





ANDMORE presented overlapping markets, Atlanta Apparel and Formal Markets, April 9–12 at AmericasMart Atlanta. “In true ANDMORE fashion, we continued to bring together dedicated retailers and exhibitors and solidify the Southeast as the go-to sourcing destination for all things apparel and formalwear,” said Caron Stover, ANDMORE SVP, apparel.





Brands reported robust order writing spanning diverse geographic regions as hundreds of buyers traveled to Atlanta to engage with notable exhibitors, fostering ongoing relationships.









The concurrent markets attracted visitors from 42 states and 10 countries, with the Southeast and Midwest drawing the highest attendance rates. Notably, 20 percent of buyers at the April markets were new to Atlanta, which showcased a breadth and depth of the newest cool-weather styles, Summer Immediates and accessories across its 350-plus temporary exhibits and 475-plus permanent showrooms.





Brad Hughes, co-owner of the Brad Hughes Showroom, said, “In Atlanta, we see dedicated retailers and a business model that we don't see anywhere else. Atlanta is at the intersection of resort, mountains, country club and more.”





The next edition of Atlanta Apparel runs June 4–7. For more information, visit Atlanta-Apparel.com.