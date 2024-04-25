TRADE SHOWS SwimShow Partners With Paraiso Miami Swim Week to Present Summer Fashion Summit























Summer comes early this year as the swimwear market in Miami shifts to June, a month earlier than previous years. As the first and longest-running swimwear-industry platform, SwimShow—which will take place June 1–3 at the Miami Beach Convention Center—looks forward to welcoming over a hundred exhibitors showing Spring and Resort 2025 collections.





The show promises an array of new brands and strategic partnerships aimed at both exhibitors and attendees, including free tickets to the Summer Fashion Summit in partnership with Paraiso Miami Swim Week, which brings together industry talks, panel discussions, keynote lectures with experts from the worlds of media, retail and consumer behavior right to the SwimShow floor.





Summer Fashion Summit is an exclusive two-day conference bringing together top industry players in swim- and resortwear, AI in fashion and sustainability solutions. Held June 1–2, the summit will feature panel discussions and master classes on current trends in summer fashion, sustainability, marketing and communications led by leaders in design, business, publishing, technology, social media and PR.





Founded over 40 years ago, SwimShow continues to cement its position as a pioneering force in the industry. “SwimShow is dedicated to representing all swim tiers and categories,” said Judy Stein, executive director of SwimShow. “Our platform has a proud history of collaborating with size-inclusive brands, trendsetters and sustainability pioneers. By bringing together this diverse array of brands, SwimShow endeavors to unite the swim industry within a single, cohesive space.”