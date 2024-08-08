OBITUARY Fashion Veteran, Apparel News Contributor Betsy Zanjani 1955–2024

For over 40 years, Betsy Zanjani was an acclaimed fashion-industry management executive across multiple channels of retail and wholesale. A creative leader of product, design and merchandising, she built a strong reputation for understanding the fast-fashion business. Her ability to track and translate trends into big-volume businesses was her stock in trade.

“Betsy was an integral part of my team. She had tremendous vision and an uncanny ability to predict trends, ” said Halle Redman, former vice president/digital manager of The Broadway Stores. “My success was due in large part to having Betsy at my side. While working together we began a friendship that lasted 40 years.”

During her time at The Broadway, Zanjani also worked with retail executive Harriet Bailiss-Sustarsic. “Betsy and I met in the early ’80s while working at The Broadway. We found a true friendship that spanned four decades. She was a beautiful spirit and creative visionary who left her imprint on any venture she pursued. She will be missed by so many.”

After Zanjani left The Broadway Stores, she took her ability to spot trends to the Directives West Buying Office. “Betsy was a great talent. A pleasure to work with. Her skills were unbeatable in creativity,” said Sandy Potter, then co-owner of the trend-forecasting company. “She will be missed by all that knew her.”

It was as senior vice president of Forever 21 that she was truly able to combine her management and creative skills. “Betsy believed in my art and gave me a chance. We created the Hello Kitty + Forever 21 jewelry collection together, which sold out globally,” said designer ONCH. “Betsy changed my life. I am forever grateful to my friend!

It was not surprising that Zanjani would ultimately be tapped to write for the California Apparel News.

“Betsy, all five feet of her, was a whirlwind. She quickly became a trusted writer for her trend-spotting at the Vegas shows. Our loss is immeasurable,” said publisher Terry Martinez.