NEWS Inside the Industry

Carr Textile has acquired Philips-Boyne in a strategic acquisition that is poised to bring about numerous benefits to our customers and partners, the companies said in a joint release. Philips-Boyne has been internationally recognized as a premier distributor of fine woven shirting fabric for 75 years, stocking over 800,000 yards of fabric in more than 1,800 different styles ranging from classic stripes, checks and solids to novelties, oxfords, flannels, voiles, seersuckers, ginghams and polka dots. The company also produces various facets of fashion lines, including linings for hats, coats and purses as well as dresses, swimwear and pajamas. “Both Carr Textile Corp and Philips-Boyne Corp share a commitment to excellence and innovation,” they stated, “and we are confident that this union will create a stronger, more diversified company.”





WGSN, the leading consumer trend forecaster, has launched WGSN Fashion Buying, a data-driven platform that will help buyers understand product direction. The platform will deliver future-proof trend decision intelligence and buying-specific forecasts when needed organized according to the development cycle and customized to category. The Fashion Buying platform combines WGSN’s expertise in trend forecasting with its proprietary TrendCurve AI predictive analytics to deliver unprecedented accuracy in seasonal buying decisions. The platform will unite preplanning, development and in-season hindsight phases to ensure accuracy and efficiency in both planning and production. Paired with these phases is Director’s Intelligence, a curated area aimed at providing team leaders with strategic content, equipping them to manage their total division.





FUZE Technology has raised the bar on the textile industry’s antimicrobial efficacy and environmental impact testing through its FDA approval process. “The European Union has voiced its desire to raise antimicrobial testing standards to a level that far exceeds today’s testing to identify a product’s efficacy and its effect on human interaction,” said CE) Andrew Peterson. “Our approval far exceeds the industry norms. The EPA has verified the lifetime durability of FUZE’s applications used in textiles and surfaces for antimicrobial effects and shows longer-lasting color protection, enhanced cooling and drying, and faster moisture-wicking capabilities. FUZE has raised a much higher standard with its FDA testing to fully understand what impact an antimicrobial product has on human interaction and long-term effect.”





YKK Corporation has announced a reduction in its greenhouse-gas emissions for fiscal year 2023, achieving a 56.2 percent decrease in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 32.7 percent reduction in Scope 3 emissions. In alignment with the YKK Sustainability Vision 2050, the company has been diligently pursuing ten sustainable development goals related to five themes—climate change, material resources, water resources, chemical management and people respect. In response to societal demands and customer needs, YKK constantly reviews the plan. In addition to addressing climate change, the sustainability vision has been revised and new KPIs added to accelerate efforts toward realizing a circular society, focused on



