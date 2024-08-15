FASHION American Rag Cie, Denim Dudes’ Nothing New Supports L.A. Brands

California retail mainstay American Rag Cie and denim consultancy firm Denim Dudes have partnered on an initiative named Nothing New to highlight reworked vintage pieces designed by seven emerging Los Angeles brands. Creatives from Object from Nothing, Knorts, Dr Iceland, Denem, Masato Kawajo, N.G.O and Clutch Golf accessed American Rag’s archival vintage collection, which comprises more than 2 million garments, allowing each of the brands to develop a 20-piece capsule collection.

“Community, creativity and innovation are the values we cherish most at Denim Dudes. This alignment with AmRag gives us the opportunity to showcase some of the incredible talent we share online in a more tangible way and forge a deeper connection with our local denim community in the process,” said Amy Leverton, founder of Denim Dudes.

The designs will be available exclusively through American Rag’s online and brick-and-mortar store beginning in September.

“Since my first trip to Los Angeles in 2011, I’ve been coming to American Rag religiously to visit the denim bar, discover new brands and shop,” Leverton said. “To be given the opportunity to showcase the next generation of talent from this incredible city and inspire today’s customers is an honor and a privilege.”

Designs from these emerging brands will benefit from American Rag’s retail presence, which spans across the globe through locations in Los Angeles, Tokyo, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as the retailer’s founder and owner Mark Werts celebrates the brand’s 40th anniversary.

“It’s always been our goal at American Rag to honor the spirit of California past, present and future,” said Werts. “By collaborating with Denim Dudes and developing this Nothing New initiative we’re connecting all the dots and simultaneously introducing our customers to new brands and offering them fresh product that is one-of-a-kind as well as steeped in our DNA.”

American Rag and Denim Dudes will host a Nothing New launch party Sept. 19, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., at the retailer’s Denim Bar on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles. The complimentary event will be open to customers and denim enthusiasts with registration available via americanrag.com/blogs/news/american-rag-cie-x-denim-dudes-september-2024-designer-event.