EDUCATION LATTC Graduates Embrace ‘Gothic Glamour’ for Gold Thimble

Los Angeles Trade-Technical College presented the Fall 2024 edition of its semiannual Gold Thimble Fashion Show on Dec. 6. LATTC hosted the event on its campus, located south of the city’s downtown neighborhood.

Twenty-one graduating fashion-design-program students from the school’s Design & Media Arts pathway showcased their creations under the theme “Gothic Glamour,” which centered on inspiration from the style and culture of the 12th century. The designers developed clothing under eight categories: Gothic glamour, swimwear, childrenswear, athleisure, menswear, avant-garde, gender neutral and evening. First-, second- and third-place winners were chosen from each design category.

“Our students have just 16 weeks to produce a garment from start to finish in each category,” said Joseph Guerrieri, chair of design and media arts. “The experience is intense and challenging, but each student stepped up and produced some outstanding work. The Gothic Glamour category gave students a chance to research work from Gothic architecture, German Expressionism, contemporary horror films, and Goth music and art. They embraced the assignment and created some truly inspired garments.”

Securing the top three awards for the “Gothic Glamour” theme were Masson Citti in first place, Gregory Dorado in second and Isaiah Hernandez in third. Eveningwear awards were bestowed on Bryan Ortiz, who took first place; Masson Citti, who was awarded second place; and Valerie Menjivar, who was given the third-place award. In the gender-neutral category, Gregory Dorado was awarded first place, Isaiah Hernandez second and Naheim Yusuf third. Avant-garde honors were given to Valerie Menjivar, who secured first place; Chandler Loren Bullock, who placed second; and Cheryllynn Richmond, who won third. Menswear student designer Alexander Ries won first place in the category, while Bryan Ortiz secured second and Will Hendrix placed third. Athleisurewear honors were presented to Angel Cervantes in first place, Will Hendrix in second and Gregory Dorado in third. For childrenswear, Will Hendrix secured first place, Ash Urrutia second and Isabella Aguirre third. Within the swimwear category, Angel Cervantes won first place, Alexander Ries placed second and Cheryllynn Richmond secured third place.