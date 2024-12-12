TRADE SHOWS Première Vision Expands to Montréal for Spring 2025

Think fashion from Canada and you may be inclined to make a joke about the famous “Canadian tuxedo,” or jeans with a jean jacket. But fashion in Montréal is far from that, and the charming francophone city will soon join Paris, Milan and New York on the Première Vision show roster.

Debuting April 22–23 in Québec’s vibrant metropolis, the trade show will bring together key players from fashion, design and the broader creative industries with the support of the Montréal Fashion Cluster, Tourisme Montréal and Québec’s Ministry of Tourism. As a driving force for the fashion industry, Première Vision seeks to place itself as a catalyst for the growth of Québec’s fashion, economic and business-tourism sectors.

“Montréal’s fashion is unique, and its creativity is flourishing,” said Thierry Langlais, vice president of operations at Première Vision New York. “What stands out is the city’s community-based fashion scene, where local brands and products thrive. The more we explore Montréal, the more we see it as a true mosaic of fashion, blending history and innovation. Its deep roots in the fashion and garment industry have laid the foundation for today’s creativity.”

The alignment has been in development for eight years, with key players including Mathieu St-Arnaud Lavoie, executive manager of the Montréal Fashion Cluster, and Florence Rousson, fashion divisional CEO at GL Events, owner of Première Vision. “The arrival of Première Vision in Montréal is a game-changer for the sector,” said Lavoie. “Québec and Montréal’s history is deeply intertwined with the development of these major industries, which form a vital part of our collective culture. Première Vision Montréal recognizes Québec’s creative strength and expertise.”

The event is expected to attract 120 exhibitors and 1,200 visitors from North America and beyond. Designers, companies and students will have the opportunity to network, discover new products, and attend workshops and conferences at milestone events for Montréal’s fashion ecosystem.