OBITUARY Bill Winsor, 78, Chairman Emeritus of Dallas Market Center

Dallas Market Center Chairman Emeritus and the mart’s former Chief Executive Officer Bill Winsor passed away Dec. 12 following a brief illness. Winsor had served as the center’s chairman emeritus since his appointment in 2015. His tenure as chief executive officer spanned from 1993-2015.





Winsor managed Dallas Market Center’s growth and merchandising strategies, which laid the foundation for the market’s expansion into its current 5 million-square-foot business-to-business marketplace for segments including apparel and accessories in the women’s, men’s and children’s categories; Western and English equestrian-lifestyle products; home furnishings; holiday; floral; and gift.





Recently, Winsor led the 2021 launch of Dallas Market Center’s Western and English marketplaces, a collaboration with WESA (The Western & English Sales Association), and the December 2024 launch of Nearshoring America. The nearshoring event was produced for apparel trade professionals, and connected brands, factories and supply-chain services from Latin America.





Before joining Dallas Market Center, Winsor was the president and general manager of technology trade market INFOMART. Real-estate developer and investor Trammell Crow recruited Winsor in 1981 from Texas Instruments—where he worked in corporate marketing and merchandising for categories including consumer goods, digital systems, geophysical services, government services and semi-conductors—to join Crow Family Holdings and develop INFOMART. During his early days with INFOMART, Winsor managed the brand’s marketing, sales, operations and administration as general manager.





Winsor obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in communications, from Southwest Texas State University. He enjoyed studying history, archaeology and was an avid rancher. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Winsor is survived by his wife, Kathleen; two sons Mark and Kelley (Lacy); and three grandchildren.