TRADE SHOWS Co-located Collective Shows Lead Buyers Through the Latest in Swim, Active





















Emerald’s Collective Shows—Active Collective and Swim Collective—hosted the Jan. 16–17 edition of its semiannual Southern California event at the Huntington Beach, Calif., Paséa Hotel & Spa. A reception and fashion show were produced on the evening of Jan. 16 to increase networking opportunities off the show floor and share a glimpse into the offerings from the event’s exhibitors.

“We’re proud of our brand rosters,” Show Director Devon Ranger said. “We introduced our very first male model to our runway featuring a new swim brand to the show—Kolibri. I hope that going into summer we can have some men’s activewear brands.”

Ranger also shared a few of her trend insights from the show, noting Y2K fashion trends are ticking in active and swim with chocolate brown standing out as “the color of the season.” Swim styles inspired by these trends included halter necklines and strapless bikini sets. Active styles included flares, wide-leg pants and updated tracksuit looks in “effortless, baggy” silhouettes.

“Buttery-soft fabrics make it a million times better. We’re seeing little hints of velour,” said Ranger. “Some of my favorite trends are tennis skirts and dresses expanding way beyond the tennis court or golf course.”

The key with selling swim and active pieces is choosing pieces that are versatile as consumers style these items outside the gym and beyond the beach in their wardrobes. They are pairing their sports bras with jeans and blazers or wearing strapless bikini tops with romantic maxi skirts, revealed Ranger.

BC Brands President Danielle Lafleur, whose company includes Bandier and Carbon38, participated in the show as an exhibitor but also walked the floor with a buyer mindset for retail operations.

Lafleur sought relevant products from other categories such as sun protection, which can be merchandised alongside apparel in retail locations. She discovered Bask Suncare, LĀ SOL and Seaweed Bath Co.

“A big trend is wellness versus true active,” said Lafleur. “I was able to connect with a few really incredible sunscreen brands. We’ll look to potentially stock some of those on Bandier but also use them for upcoming marketing and activations.”