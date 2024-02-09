INDUSTRY FOCUS: FINANCE Fashion Seeks Financial Relief From the Fed in 2024

Fashion and apparel business owners hope that 2024 will be the year that yields positive momentum and economic recovery following years of inflationary pressures. Since 2022, business leaders in the U.S. have yearned for good news from the Federal Reserve, as the central bank charted a course to avoid a recession by increasing its rates, which led to a 22-year high in 2023 and now stand at 5.25–5.5 percent.

Darrin Beer

Western Regional Manager

CIT Commercial Services—a subsidiary of First Citizens Bank

Many fashion retailers and manufacturers experienced a challenging year in 2023 as they continued to work through excess inventory levels. Additionally, several fashion companies had to deal with lower demand as consumers shifted spending toward services and travel.

The consumer price index has fallen from a 9.1 percent pandemic-era peak in June 2022 to a much lower 3.4 percent level in December 2023. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is still trying to manage a delicate balancing act, working to engineer a soft landing for the economy while also achieving its 2.0 percent inflation goal. Many economists who were hoping for several rate cuts beginning Q1 now feel that reductions won’t begin until late Q2.

Debt financing has become more expensive the last three years, a cumulative increase of over 5.0 percent. Also, many companies have carried higher loan amounts to finance excess inventories. Inventory management has always been a key in this industry and even more so lately. Supplier diversification is also important as there have been global disruptions and geopolitical unrest for the last few years.

Mark Bienstock

Managing Director

Express Trade Capital

The data that have been coming out recently regarding both inflation and unemployment is most likely pointing to a reduction in interest rates during 2024. However, any potential reduction most likely will not happen right away. Therefore, apparel companies should continue to be very lean on expenses and nimble when it comes to inventory levels and turnaround times. With the additional concerns developing for merchandise flowing through the East Coast ports, it is critical that importers plan for additional expenses and delays if they are bringing merchandise to the region.

Sydnee Breuer

Executive Vice President and Western Region Manager

Rosenthal & Rosenthal

Should the Fed cut interest rates in 2024 that would be a modicum of good news for the fashion industry. The increases in interest rates in less than 24 months surged borrowing costs across the board. These increases were felt from commercial debt for businesses, including fashion businesses, to consumer debt such as mortgages, credit cards, etc. Therefore, any decrease in rates would translate to reduced borrowing costs and reduced interest expense.

The consumer landscape, however, is still rife with uncertainty. Despite inflation moderating, many consumers are still cash strapped with higher living costs such as gas, grocery bills, and mortgage or rent payments. Add to that the recent holiday season where credit-card balances increased in excess of an estimated $55 billion in December over a year ago and consumers have even less discretionary spending. And, of course, increased sales for the fashion industry generally relies—and depends upon—good consumer discretionary spending.

With other input costs increasing, including transportation as a result of global unrest in general and the Red Sea–Suez Canal turmoil, in particular, as well as increased labor costs with minimum wages increasing, it’s likely that any benefits businesses might see from a decrease in interest rates may be partially offset by these external factors and related cost increases.

Tae K. Chung

Senior Vice President Business Development

Republic Business Credit

There are several ways this type of significant decrease in inflation could impact the fashion industry. There is a great deal of cause and effect between the manufacturers and consumers that could produce favorable outcomes for everyone, such as increased product availability and lower costs. A drop in rates and inflation will benefit everyone who spends money—whether that be on apparel or groceries and other goods and services.

The entire supply chain would benefit from seeing a decrease in material, production and financing costs. If those rates decrease and remain stable, fashion companies may be more inclined to invest in new product lines, marketing campaigns and store openings. With a healthier, more stable bottom line, retail companies will likely begin lowering prices for consumers, inspiring greater purchasing power and consumer confidence.

Gino Clark

Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Los Angeles Regional Manager

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC

Many economists projected a recession to hit in 2023 given the Fed’s battle against inflation. Fortunately, the economy performed better than expected, growing at 3.1 percent for the year and the growth of inflation receding.

I recently attended a presentation by Dr. Jerry Nickelsburg, director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast. He is also generally optimistic about continued economic growth in 2024, stating he expects the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged in 2024, with a possibility of cuts toward the end of the year. This is all good news for the fashion industry.

Eric Fisch

Head of Retail and Apparel,

U.S. Commercial Banking

HSBC Bank USA N.A.

The year 2023 can be described in the apparel sector as the year of the great inventory reduction. Too much product was manufactured in 2022, forcing production cuts. The need for reducing stock is a perennial issue, exacerbated last year with the steep rise in interest rates, making companies more sensitive to the monthly financing cost of all those full boxes on warehouse shelves. The industry is entering 2024 leaner and more disciplined on product with retailers taking a conservative stance on ordering for the second half of the year as well.

Joshua Goodhart

Executive Vice President, National Sales Manager

Merchant Financial Group

At Merchant, we believe there is much more optimism in the market for 2024 than there was for 2023. Interest rates are believed to be cut, which will give much-needed relief to business owners who have been paying the highest interest rates in many years. In addition, it seems that the bloated inventory positions of both manufacturers and retailers from 2022 and 2023 are finally leveling off to a much more manageable position.

We don’t believe apparel manufacturers are totally out of the woods. They must continue to focus on cutting unneeded overhead and properly managing their inventory so they aren’t stuck with closing out merchandise that cannot be sold for a loss.

We have additional concerns about the troubles overseas suppliers have had as well. The apparel manufacturer must be sure to have a solid and reliable supplier who can deliver products on time and, most importantly, is open to working together if there is a retail pushback or hiccup. The retailer climate continues to be a watch, with some sectors and retailers continuing to struggle to stay afloat. With this uncertainty, credit protection for receivables has become paramount for apparel manufacturers.

Richard H. Kwon

Executive Vice President, Portfolio Manager

Finance One, Inc.

The Federal Reserve’s dual mandate is to ensure maximum employment and price stability.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate remained at a low 3.7 percent, and the annual change in prices for all goods and services rose by 3.4 percent in December 2023. The Fed’s tightening policies seem to have had the desirable effect of taming inflation without plunging the U.S. into a recession last year, as many economists had projected.

The Fed is now signaling interest-rate cuts in 2024 and beyond to stimulate economic activity while aligning inflation with its 2.0 percent target. Lower interest rates may make borrowing more affordable, encouraging consumers to increase spending on discretionary goods like fashion apparel, while businesses increase production to meet demand. If the Fed’s actions contribute to overall economic growth and confidence, it could positively influence consumer sentiment, further supporting the fashion industry.

Abby Parsonnet

Executive Managing Director, Head of Asset-Based Lending

Webster Bank

Dave M. Reza

Senior Vice President, Western Region

Milberg Factors, Inc.

The likelihood and timing of cuts is dependent on incoming data, especially indicators of economic activity, the jobs report and the Consumer Price Index report. On a positive note, retail sales significantly outpaced 2022 results even when adjusted for inflation. However, 2023 Q4 gains, while better than expected, were down from Q3, suggesting some slowing of consumer spending at year-end.

Kenneth L. Wengrod

Managing Member

Stealth Management Group, LLC

Consumer confidence is a pivotal force in shaping consumption patterns, particularly within the dynamic and ever-evolving fashion industry. The anticipation of rate cuts or shifts in the economic landscape can sway consumer spending in the discretionary realm of fashion, where purchases are guided by personal preferences, style trends and the individual’s perception of their financial well-being. The ramifications of these economic shifts extend beyond individual consumer decisions, permeating into the day-to-day operations of fashion retailers.

This impact becomes evident in critical areas such as inventory management, sales projections and overall business performance. The fashion industry has grappled with challenges arising from the allure of readily available capital as instances of excessively low interest rates have posed difficulties, potentially leading to over leveraging and a prioritization of financial engineering over sustainable business practices.

To navigate potential rate cuts successfully, the fashion industry is advised to pivot toward providing genuine value and authenticity to consumers. Building a brand anchored in authentic craftsmanship, ethical practices and a profound connection with consumer values becomes increasingly crucial. Focusing on these aspects enables fashion businesses to cultivate long-term customer loyalty and resilience against fluctuations in interest rates.

