TEXTILE TRENDS Hi-Tech Meets Perennial Classics Somewhere in Middle Earth

In ancient times, those who could see the future were personified as female diviners called “fates” who ceaselessly wove the great tapestry of reality as it slowly came into being, able to see the past, present and future, and all in “real time,” as we say today. How fitting that they saw and took dictation on a textile, and yet how sad that the Norns of yesteryear have been replaced by robots and computers.

Then again, surely they saw this coming.

Spring has yet to be sprung, but already fashion folks are anticipating the verdant colors of the future, and color mappers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to help predict them. The following are two key color groupings as well as the kinds of patterns that fall within them. As always, the tug of war between constant change and perennial classics is what makes fashion what it is.





































DIRECTORY

Akbaslar Tekstil/STC Textiles, (917) 562-7759, stctextile@gmail.com

Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

Confetti Fabrics/KMS Group, (704) 724-2269, www.confettitextile.com

Guarisco Fabrics/LK Textiles, (212) 354-7766 ext. 317, www.guarisco.it/en/

Hi Fabrik by Unlu Group/Fabrik Union, (310) 954-7882, kriskent@fabrikunion.com

Intesa Srl/LK Textiles, (323) 578-4203, www.intesatext.it/en

Ipeker/Fox Fabrics, Inc., (310) 991-2115, www.ipeker.com

Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br

La Lame, Inc., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com