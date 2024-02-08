INDUSTRY ISSUES Informa Markets Fashion Transitions to MMGNET Group and Launches MMGNET, the New Portfolio Parent Brand and B2B Fashion Industry Resource

Informa Markets Fashion has announced its transition to the MMGNET Group, a new insights- and resources-powered parent brand designed to support the wider fashion industry and connect the group’s portfolio of brands and their communities, products, services and resources. The MMGNET Group’s portfolio of fashion-industry brands will consist of MMGNET, MAGIC, Coterie, Project and Sourcing at MAGIC.





“This is more than a rebranding or launch of a new parent brand,” said Kelly Helfman, president of the MMGNET Group. “This is about addressing how we serve our audience and the industry. We’re focused on doing what we do incredibly well but better than ever—connecting our customers through our live events—while also enhancing support year-round both on- and offline. We are fashion’s go-to partner for live discovery and commerce; now, with MMGNET, we can also be the industry’s resource for industry connections, insights, business resources and inspiration.”





MMGNET will connect the industry and communities across its existing premier B2B fashion-event brands with exclusive content programs and research-driven market insights, seasonal trend forecasting, distinct curation and unique business resources designed to empower tangible actions and results. MMGNET will also provide new opportunities for more live-connection touch points throughout the fashion calendar, new digital marketing opportunities that expand reach and awareness, and a platform to innovate, pilot and test new formats and products that support current and future industry and customer needs. Its ecosystem will build around four key focus areas: connection and opportunity, actionable industry and market insights, inspiration and trend forecasting, and profitable responsibility. At the core of MMGNET’s mission will be helping the industry further tap into the potential for partnerships, growth, innovation and knowledge.





“This next chapter is about empowering our customers and the industry in new and expanded ways that drive mutual benefit, growth and progress,” said Teodora Nicolae, vice president of marketing for the MMGNET Group. “MMGNET now exists to address the industry’s new needs and to exist as a synergistic ecosystem that drives more valuable connections across our communities and provides more opportunity than ever for them to interact and engage, to create, to innovate, to discover and to learn.”