Levi’s x BEAMS Super Wide V2 Collection Inspired by 1940s Denim Style

San Francisco–headquartered Levi Strauss & Co. has unveiled its fourth collection with Japanese retailer BEAMS in the Levi’s x BEAMS Super Wide V2 collection, which blends design elements from the denim maker’s 1944 edition of the 501 jean. The limited-edition collection will be released Jan. 9 on Levi.com, beams.co.jp, the Levi’s app, and at select Levi’s and BEAMS stores. The collection was released Jan. 2 during a limited presale through BEAMS JAPAN (SHINJUKU), BEAMS JAPAN SHIBUYA and BEAMS JAPAN KYOTO.

Levi’s and BEAMS’s first Super Wide collection, which was the third developed through the partnership, was released in January 2022.

The Levi’s x BEAMS Super Wide V2 capsule collection builds from a previous collaboration between the two brands. The 1944-inspired Levi’s x BEAMS Super Wide V2 Jean was crafted using Orange Tick selvage denim, which was created exclusively for BEAMS. It features an exclusive BEAMS tab and custom wide leather back patch, which is double the width of Levi’s Two-Horse Pull patch, and a BEAMS exclusive tab. Rinses include a lighter vintage and a BEAMS-exclusive darker wash.

Design elements applied to the Super Wide V2 Type I Trucker jean jacket include a custom wide leather back patch, which is double the width of Levi’s Two-Horse Pull patch, and a BEAMS exclusive tab. The jacket was crafted from a 16-ounce custom Orange Tick selvage denim and is also available in a light or dark wash.

A graphic T-shirt completes the Levi’s x BEAMS Super Wide V2 look with co-branded graphics and a screen-printed arcuate that appears in a stitched print design on the back of the piece, which features a blank front.

The first collaboration from the partnership, known as The Inside Out collection, was announced in 2019. A second collection, named the Half and Half collection, was released in 2021.