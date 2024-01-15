TRADE SHOWS Dallas Men’s Show Returns Bigger and Better

It’s long been said that everything in Texas is big, and that certainly applies to the upcoming Dallas Men’s Show, which is set to be the largest ever. Taking place at the Dallas Market Center Jan. 27–29, the winter edition of this fast-growing menswear show will feature over 750 brands with a record number of new and returning exhibitors, including 50 making their show debut.





The show will take place across multiple floors of the World Trade Center, where retailers can expect to visit exhibitors in the temporaries section, featuring an expanded collection of outdoor-lifestyle brands, as well as in the permanent men’s showrooms. Temporary exhibitors will include 27 Miles Malibu, Birddogs, Current Elliot, Duck Camp, Eterna, Howler Brothers, Marsh Wear Clothing, MEY, Mizzen + Main, Orvis, Sendero Provisions, William Henry and Zelli Italia. Notable brands in permanent showrooms include Dion Neckwear|DION, GenTeal, Indigo Agency, Martin Dingman, Epic Collective, Ken Power|Robert Graham, SynReps and Tommy Bahama among others.





Attendees will be able to choose from an array of hospitality and networking events, including the Men’s Show party for drinks, music and networking before seeing a showcase of the latest trending looks at the Dallas Men’s Show Fashion Show. MR Magazine will host “Uniformly Speaking,” a panel discussion on workwear trends being seen in the changing office environment.





“The winter Dallas Men’s Show will be our largest selection ever of quality brands,” said Cindy Morris, president and CEO of the DMC. “We are so excited for this show’s selection of new and returning exhibitors, especially the increased selection in outdoor lifestyle.”