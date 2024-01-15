TECHNOLOGY Lectra to Acquire Capital Interest in Launchmetrics

Lectra has announced it will acquire the majority of the capital of Launchmetrics, a 9-year-old developer of an innovative cloud-based SaaS platform dedicated to brand performance for marketing and communications professionals in the fashion, lifestyle and beauty markets.





“In a complex and constantly changing environment—the boom in artificial-intelligence usage, development of multichannel distribution, emergence of new consumer behaviors, and changing regulatory and CSR constraints—brands must create a strong identity, develop a differentiating position to gain visibility, and optimize the identification and retention of consumers,” the Lectra announcement said. “To support their customers during the launch of collections and at all key moments of communication with their ecosystem, Launchmetrics has developed a cloud-based platform that enables its customers to orchestrate the launch of their brand campaigns, precisely measure their effectiveness and maximize their return on investment.”





In 2023, Launchmetrics’ revenues are expected to total $45 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of around $5 million generated from some 1,700 customers in 20 countries, including prestigious fashion brands. “Launchmetrics wanted to join forces with the Lectra Group in order to accelerate the development of its offering on a global scale alongside a fashion-technology leader,” said Michael Jaïs, founder and chief executive officer of Launchmetrics. “The alliance will enable us to enrich our respective offers with even more artificial intelligence and complementary data to provide our customers with a unique value proposition.”





“This acquisition naturally fits with Lectra’s approach to expanding its presence in the fashion market by covering additional strategic links of its customers’ value chain,” said Daniel Harari, chairman and chief executive officer of Lectra. “Combining our existing solutions establishes the group as the only technological actor to support its customers from product development to production, then from collection management to marketing, e-commerce and traceability.





“After seven acquisitions over the past six years,” Harari added, “this new strategic step enables Lectra to continue to push the boundaries by defining a new framework for Industry 4.0 in fashion.”