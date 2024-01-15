FINANCE WOCF Closes $25M Deal With Cold-Weather Apparel Company

“Our in-depth understanding of the apparel space, combined with our ability to deliver flexible solutions, provided an ideal fit to support the continued growth of this seasonal business,” said Tom Otte, CEO of White Oak Commercial Finance. “This strategic partnership underscores our ability to develop tailored asset-based lending solutions to support the success and operations of middle-market businesses.”





White Oak Global Advisors is a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to support small and middle-market enterprises at every stage of their life cycle. Since its inception, WOGA and its affiliates have deployed over $10 billion across its product lines. In 2023, WOCF and its affiliates funded over $600 million in asset-based loans.





The breadth of White Oak and its affiliates’ capabilities stem from its broad research and talent pool, which identifies lending opportunities for exceptional companies. In a year partially defined by decreased access to liquidity and traditional lender retrenching, White Oak and its affiliates helped provide companies with working capital and flexible financing solutions.