TRADE SHOWS MAGIC Miami Debuts With Over 300 Brands and a Host of International Buyers

Photo by Arsen Vasquez







The world belongs to the young, or at least Miami. Jan. 8–9 witnessed the debut of MAGIC Miami, the new young-contemporary and trend-driven women’s market event held at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The show showcased a vast selection of apparel, accessories, home, gift and beauty brands as retailers explored a Spring/Summer assortment as well as Immediates for a full shopping experience, all while enjoying a winter getaway amid the vibrant local culture of the South Florida setting.





Over 300 brands were featured, including sportswear and young-contemporary apparel brands Line + Dot, Joseph Ribkoff, Adelyn Rae and Final Touch Apparel. Footwear brands included Sam Edelman, Seychelles and MIA Shoes. Accessory and beauty brands included Tiana Designs, DefineMe and Nickel and Suede.





Miami is a burgeoning global destination for art, culture and fashion, and over 13 percent of attending buyers represented retailers from the Bahamas, Venezuela, Guatemala, Panama, Colombia and Jamaica. Canada was also represented, bringing in notable buyers from Honey, Suzy and Over the Rainbow.





“The experience at MAGIC Miami has proven to be a game changer, surpassing expectations as we garnered exposure in over 10 Latin and South American countries,” said Mohit Junea, CEO of America & Beyond. “The networking opportunities were significant, contributing positively to our brand’s international visibility. The show’s dynamic ambiance, interactions with buyers and the enthusiastic reception have served as powerful catalysts, fueling motivation for continuous innovation and creativity.”





“MAGIC is known for creating new experiences and being the place for discovery of upcoming trends,” said Jordan Rudow, vice president of MAGIC. “As we expand into new markets, seeing growth reflected in first-time attendees and exhibitors reaffirms the value that MAGIC offers. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community and a place brands and retailers call home.”