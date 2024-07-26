LEGAL AAFA Applauds Passage of S.Res.736, SHOP SAFE Act Stalled

Everyone likes a dose of fast fashion now and then, but nobody, whether consumers or manufacturers, likes fake fashion. But the crooks behind counterfeit goods can be dealt a blow with greater awareness, and that’s sure to happen now thanks to the passage of S.Res.736 on July 8, which designated the month of July National Anti-Counterfeiting and Consumer Education and Awareness Month.

The U.S. Senate was praised by the American Apparel & Footwear Association; however, the important SHOP SAFE Act remains stalled in Congress. This important piece of legislation addresses the proliferation of dangerous counterfeits promoted and sold online.

“It is far too easy to buy counterfeits across platforms,” said AAFA President and CEO Steve Lamar. “The SHOP SAFE Act helps ensure platforms consistently partner with brands to help keep counterfeits from being posted online for a consumer to purchase. Of course, authentic brands will continue to play a key role in supporting the efforts of platforms, but we need the commitment and collaboration of platforms to counter the growth of counterfeits that put Americans at risk.

“Every day that passes while this important measure remains stalled,” Lamar added, “is another day counterfeiters pocket the profits from the ill-gotten gains and another day American consumers are intolerably exposed to unsafe products, often unknowingly.”

Once enacted, the SHOP SAFE Act will require platforms to engage in best practices for screening and vetting sellers and goods, address repeat counterfeit sellers, and ensure that consumers have relevant information, or else they will be held liable for the sale of counterfeit and illicit products. It is companion legislation to S.2934, which, along with other policies, including the INFORM Consumers Act approved last year, will help stem the influx of illicit products promoted and sold on platforms and safeguard consumers.

“Consumer safety is a bipartisan issue,” said Jennifer Hanks, AAFA senior director of brand protection. “Every member of Congress represents constituents who have unknowingly purchased and/or been harmed by counterfeits. It is time to get the SHOP SAFE Act over the finish line.”