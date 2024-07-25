NEWS Inside the Industry

Gucci has opened a new 8,000-square-foot boutique at The Grove lifestyle center in Los Angeles, offering a wide selection of men’s and women’s handbags, accessories, shoes, ready-to-wear, Gucci Beauty, and the Horsebit 1955 and Jackie 1961 lines. Envisioned to make guests feel at home, the store is framed with built-in displays reminiscent of walk-in closets. Gucci Décor velvet armchairs, sofas and shaggy wool monochrome rugs create intimate corners, and the aesthetic dialogue between elements drawn from different places and eras speaks to Gucci’s core narrative, according to the company. As part of Gucci’s commitment to eco-friendly initiatives, the new boutique is designed using LEED guidelines to both monitor and promote energy efficiency.





Mojix, a global leader in real-time item-level-visibility technology, has introduced the latest updates to its public multi-tenant SaaS platform. This includes new features that improve performance for retail traceability and retail operations and adds more features to digital product passport execution. “Our latest updates demonstrate our commitment to driving innovation in retail traceability and operations,” said CEO Chris Cassidy. “We are continuously enhancing our platform to meet the real-world needs of our customers. These new features will empower retail operations with greater visibility and control, ensuring a higher level of transparency and efficiency in the supply chain.” Added CTO Gus Rivera, “These advancements are designed to meet the evolving needs of the industry, ensuring our clients can stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.”





Runway 7 is set to make a splash Sept. 4–8 at Sony Hall during New York Fashion Week, where 150 designers from 15 countries are signed on to participate. Among brands showing will be Coolibar, a swim and resortwear line; KH House of Khaddar, a clothing line of authentic handloom fabric; Panni Margot, an Argentina-based avant-garde designer; MI Vestito Blanco, a Mexico-based women’s bridal designer; Maya Hogan, a Goth couture designer; Theodore, an Australian men’s suit designer; Austin Tootie, an edgy modern designer; Vaida, an affordable luxury-goods brand; and Lady Fines, an adaptive clothing brand. Runway 7 is an incubator for independent designers and renowned brands alike to showcase their collections each season during New York Fashion Week.





Gold Long John, supplier of fabric to global footwear brands, has announced it is applying the EMPEL Nø-Wick waterless and PFAS-free finishing platform to its Vietnam mill supply chain. The product stands apart by preventing wicking more effectively than any competing chemistry while remaining 100 percent water-free and PFAS-free. The adoption is instrumental in creating sustainable footwear for brands around the world. “Our OEKO Tex–certified EMPEL platform is a solution for the future,” said Martin Flora, president of global business development with Green Theme Technologies. “It creates the highest-performing finishes available, all without the use of water or PFAS chemicals. We’re now able to scale our clean chemistry and make a real difference in the fight against water, carbon and chemical pollution.”