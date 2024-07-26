DENIM Jeanologia Supports Nearshoring, LYCRA–Global Denim Collaboration

Spanish sustainable textile technology firm Jeanologia has launched its Miami Innovation Hub in the city’s Wynwood district to promote responsible denim manufacturing via nearshoring throughout the supply chain. Sustainable-garment-finishing options available at the Miami hub include Jeanologia’s ATMOS process, which relies on G2 technology and the INDRA ozone system.

The Miami hub’s water-treatment system relies on closed-loop H2Zero operations, which use no chemicals to treat the water that is reused during new washing processes in garment finishing. The space is also equipped with eDesigner software and EIM to measure and monitor the ecological impacts of garment finishing.

“This project not only provides technological support for onshoring and nearshoring relocation but also becomes an inspiration center to boost the creativity of the new generation of American digital designers,” said Jeanologia CEO Enrique Silla.

This Miami location is an addition to the Jeanologia portfolio of innovation centers, which includes sites in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Turkey, Brazil, India, Bangladesh and Mexico. Miami was chosen due to its central location within the Americas.

“No jeans will be produced in the region that pollute the planet,” said Silla. “That is our commitment.”

The Miami innovation hub is already proving its worth as a site for progress amid the denim nearshoring movement. Jeanologia, Mexico’s Global Denim and U.S.-based The LYCRA Company recently unveiled the Oneness collaboration—a collection finished at the Miami Innovation Hub—during Kingpins New York City, which took place July 17–18 at Pier 36’s Basketball City.

Oneness is an 11-piece, vintage finish–inspired denim collection that relies on a supply chain linked through the Americas. The collection features Global Denim’s hyper-stretch, comfort-stretch and body-hugging technologies with fabrics such as The Supreme, The Paramount, The Ivy, Sky and The Regal Light. Oneness also features LYCRA dualFX and LYCRA lastingFIT fabrics, in addition to sustainable fibers that were created using recycled materials. These fibers include THERMOLITE EcoMade and COOLMAX EcoMade.