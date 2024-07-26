PLACE YOUR BETS! Art Hearts Fashion Energizes Los Angeles Swim Week With Las Vegas News























Los Angeles Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion produced its swimwear and resort–centered show with a focus on expanding its brand and bringing along its partners from the Los Angeles Fashion District. During the June 27–30 edition of Los Angeles Swim Week at The New Mart in downtown Los Angeles, Erik Rosete’s event drew a roster of brands from around the globe.

The list included California-based designers Bishme Cromartie, Merlin Castell, For The Stars, Richard Hallmarq, Kentaro Kameyama, LA Swim Lab, Mister Triple X, Alexis Monsanto, My Club, Natalia Fedner, No Punching Bag, Sugarpuss Clothing and Styx Athletics.

“To have Steve Madden, Scotch & Soda and Original Penguin is an affirmation that we’re on the right path,” said Rosete, Los Angeles Swim Week CEO and Mister Triple X founder. “[We’ve been] strengthening the partnerships and collaborations within the venue but also with the brands in the L.A. fashion district. A lot more fashion brands that are in the district are coming along for the ride, which is great because our goal is to get as many brands that are in the fashion district involved in what we’re doing.”

The big news off the Art Hearts Fashion runway was the announcement that the fashion-event producer would launch Las Vegas Swim Week Aug. 15–19 through a partnership with the Resorts World resort and casino. Las Vegas Swim Week will take place during the city’s summer fashion trade-show series, which is hosted by a number of producers during August.