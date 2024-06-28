MIAMI SWIM WEEK Earlier SwimShow Dates Greeted Positively by Buyers and Press Alike























Over 40 years ago a group of swim-industry experts got together to talk shop, and today that same gathering is internationally recognized as Miami Swim Week. And with each year, the pioneering SwimShow continues to evolve and innovate.

Held June 1–3 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the show’s new month-earlier schedule was greeted positively by buyers and press. As the first and most prestigious swimwear industry platform, SwimShow welcomed over 200 exhibitors primarily showing Spring and Resort 2025 collections.

Brands included Seafolly, Saint Somebody, Bleu Rod Beattie, Miraclesuit, Banana Moon, Gottex, La Blanca, JETS Australia, Jantzen, InMocean, All That She Loves, Aegean Cat, Calypso St. Barth, Maison Marigold, Grace Elliot & Knight, L’Agence, Left on Friday, Walker & Wade and Azul Beach Lab.

“By bringing together this diverse array of brands, SwimShow endeavors to unite the swim industry within a single, cohesive space,” said Executive Director Judy Stein. “We’re so excited to have the Summer Fashion Summit on the SwimShow floor this season, bringing a wide array of programming to the show, giving our buyers and exhibitors the opportunity to sit down and join in on fantastic educational seminars.”

In addition to presenting an array of new brands, SwimShow delivered an array of programming and strategic partnerships that captivated exhibitors, retailers and attendees, who received a pass to the Summer Fashion Summit in partnership with Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

For the third year in a row, SwimLab, the innovative collaboration between SwimShow and WGSN, presented an exceptional opportunity for emerging designers. With a focus on fostering talent and nurturing creativity, SwimLab provides a dedicated space where designers can showcase their unique visions to influential buyers and industry professionals. This invaluable exposure propels aspiring brands toward the path to success, offering a transformative boost that propels them forward in this competitive industry.

The Summer Fashion Summit, an exclusive two-day conference, featured insightful panel discussions and master classes on current trends in summer fashion, sustainability, marketing and communications and was led by visionary leaders in design, business, publishing, technology, social media and PR.