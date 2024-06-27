NEWS Inside the Industry

Epson has announced its “Road to the LPGA” video series has been recognized with several prestigious awards and honors. Featuring the unscripted stories of LPGA Epson Tour Ambassadors during the 2023 season, the series has been acknowledged by the 28th Annual Webby Awards, the Digiday Awards and the Telly Awards. The Epson Tour provides women golfers around the world the opportunity to pursue lifelong dreams and accomplish their goals of playing on the LPGA Tour. Every year, women from over 40 countries overcome mental, physical and financial challenges to pursue their competitive dreams. Showcasing diversity from a variety of countries, regions and backgrounds, the “Road to the LPGA” video series brings global awareness to Epson’s sponsorship initiatives.





Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals toward sustainable solutions, has introduced COLOR MANAGEMENT+, an enhanced color-design and development solution that helps textile and fashion brands and mills work together for improved economic and environmental sustainability.Archroma COLOR MANAGEMENT+ incorporates the industry’s largest off-the-shelf color atlas selection, market-leading design tools and customized services for fast color selection and creation, combining these with engineered color standards created with Archroma’s SUPER SYSTEMS+for reduced environmental impact and consistent and accurate color reproduction. With these end-to-end capabilities, brands and designers can focus on their color inspiration and on the required functionality and sustainability for their end articles with the assurance that their inspiration can be precisely communicated and efficiently executed at the mill.





Panda Biotech, along with Panda Hemp Gin equity partner The Southern Ute Indian Tribe, recently celebrated the grand opening of its 500,000-square-foot Wichita Falls, Texas, industrial hemp facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Speakers included Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Ron Kitchens, Panda Biotech President Dixie Carter, Panda Biotech Chief Operating Officer Scott Evans, Southern Ute Indian Tribe Chairman Melvin J. Baker and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. Carter opened the ceremony by noting Chairman and CEO Robert W. Carter’s vision to build a large-scale, top-tier processing facility for domestic industrial hemp decortication. Bob Carter’s signature “no excuses” leadership style inspired the Panda Biotech team to persevere through a number of challenges to arrive at this day. Noteworthy guests included Paul Guez, long considered the “father of denim.”





The Fashion for Good Museum, which closed on June 4, remains steadfast in its commitment to revolutionizing the fashion industry and amplifying its efforts. It has released a Museum Legacy document that represents the museum’s mission, summarizing insights gathered over six years, during which it reached 115,000 visitors and created a community of 250,000 online followers and 15,000 newsletter subscribers. Its reflections can be accessed on the Fashion for Good website for the benefit of educators and the wider public. “Looking back on its journey,” the company said in a release, “the Fashion for Good Museum celebrates achievements to drive change in the fashion industry.”