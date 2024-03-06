FASHION Iconic California Designer Sue Wong Celebrated in Style

Photo by Sheri Determan





Visionary California designer Sue Wong was recently honored at the third annual “Outstanding Asian American Women Who Dared” charity event, held Feb. 27 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. The event was co-presented by the China Institute in America and the Yue-Sai Kan One World Foundation and chaired by Yue-Sai Kan, celebrated by People magazine as “the most famous woman in China.”





Wong’s speech was a highlight of the evening’s festivities as she took the audience on an inspirational journey from her humble beginnings in the Taishan region of southern China to her rise to international acclaim in the American fashion industry.





Wong’s story is one of resilience and perseverance, embodying the ethos of dreaming big and overcoming adversity. She emphasized the cyclical nature of success and failure, sharing her belief that conflict and adversity are actually blessings in disguise and describing her ability to rise not once but three times from the ashes of defeat like a phoenix.





Wong also underscored the importance of following one’s bliss, a principle taught by one of her favorite teachers, Joseph Campbell, renowned expert on the hero’s journey in world mythologies.





“I am completely self-made,” Wong proclaimed in her speech, highlighting her self-reliance and the creative spirit that has fueled her career. Wong also spoke about her future aspirations, including the Sue Wong Fashion Museum, her biopic “Red Lotus,” various book projects and her dream of designing a tropical retreat in Hawaii.





Ultimately her message was a call to action for all to pursue their dreams with passion and resilience and to support one another in creating a more inclusive and equitable society.





The event also featured appearances by music producer Robin DiMaggio, who expressed his enthusiasm for Wong’s work, and a glamorous runway moment in which Wong was escorted to receive her award by her Smodels Anna Gupta and Jazzika Kile. The evening concluded with an uplifting performance by singer Josh Moreland as well as Wong’s closing wish for a “Happy New fortuitous Year of the Dragon.”