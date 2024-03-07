NEWS Inside the Industry

Archroma Textile Effects, a global leader in specialty chemicals toward sustainable solutions, is bringing its entire portfolio of 5,760 colors to enrich the Pointcarré digital textile design and manufacturing software, which enables fashion, home-furnishings and technical-textiles designers to create accurate digital samples; streamline the fabric weaving, knitting and printing processes; and produce realistic presentations of their collections. According to the company, incorporating the Archroma color portfolio into this workflow will empower designers to bring their ideas to life with greater speed and accuracy by allowing them to not only have access to a huge searchable library of Archroma colors to enrich the design process but also enabling them to produce the exact color they need during manufacturing.





Trina Turk and the high-end rug brand FLOR have announced a new collaboration. The Trina Turk x FLOR area-rug collection includes five unique products that bring the designer’s signature style into interior spaces, influenced by her global travels and love for vintage materials. “Partnering with FLOR has been a great experience and a perfect fit for us as both brands have an affinity for color and patterns, allowing customers to be expressive with their design choices,” said Turk. “The patterns and colors seen in the collection are a wonderful reflection of my style as a designer, offering quiet, neutral options and bright and bold options that play with texture. We had a lot of fun putting together this collection, evident in the beautiful area-rug styles we landed on.”





HeiQ AeoniQ Holding, a subsidiary of the HeiQ Group, has appointed Julien Born as its CEO, leveraging his extensive executive leadership and textile-industry expertise cultivated at DuPont, KOCH Industries and The LYCRA Company, where he served as CEO since 2021. Born will lead HeiQ AeoniQ Holding, established as an independent subsidiary, to attract new investors, value-chain partners and brands as it embarks on an ambitious multiyear scale-up strategy involving hyper-scaling cellulosic filament-fiber production capacity, targeting industries in the apparel and footwear sectors. “I am excited to join HeiQ, a company with a meaningful purpose, a passion for innovation and tremendous growth potential,” said Born. “We have an opportunity to truly change the game on sustainability.”





Carrington Textiles, a global military-fabrics manufacturer, has unveiled its latest breakthrough, Spartan HT Flex Lite fabric. According to the company, the fabric represents a paradigm shift in military textile development. The incorporation of Lycra fiber brings unparalleled benefits, including exceptional comfort akin to cotton while simultaneously delivering added mobility thanks to its integrated stretch properties. Spartan HT Flex Lite is engineered to endure the rigors of military environments, making it the ideal choice for those who demand both performance and durability. “By incorporating Lycra fiber, we ensure that military professionals experience unrestricted mobility, enabling them to navigate any situation with confidence,” added Virginie Bonnafous from The LYCRA Company.