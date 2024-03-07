WWIN Delivers Combos of Casual and Classic























The Womenswear In Nevada show, held Feb. 13–15 at the Expo at World Market Center, celebrated its inaugural co-location with Las Vegas Apparel by providing buyers and exhibitors with amenities, pop-up giveaways and a Gal-entine’s Day party.

A cross section of country-club casual in linens and florals was available along with classic silhouettes, and there was a strong influence of colorful and textured sweaters and shiny metallic fabrics.

“We’ve been at WWIN since its inception and love being co-located. It makes a lot of sense to me,” said Dana Brown Siler, director of U.S. sales for Montreal–based Tribal, a collection made for women by women, which offered an elevated pant set with a soft quilted effect. Tops were priced at $39.75 and bottoms at $37.75.

“We are two shows that really believe in giving the buyers what they need and making sure we can make the order writing as simple as possible,” said Melissa Montes, WWIN vice president.

Los Angeles–designed Joh reimagined it’s French stretch outfits with pearl embellishments. Tops were priced at $42 and pants at $44.

A popular item for Rain + Rose, based and designed in Los Angeles, was the ’60s flower-power cardigan priced at $46.

New York–based Insight was on trend with its edgy crossover contemporary European-chic metallic, mesh and sparkly blazers and jackets priced at $81. “We did amazing this show; the quality of buyers was very good,” said Leslie Lang, North American sales director.

“This show has really quality goods with companies that are reliable and ship,” said Lisa Hollenbeck of the Alpine Shop LTD in St. Louis, Mo., who emphasized the importance of brands carrying plus sizes.