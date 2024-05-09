NEWS Inside the Industry

Hollister has launched the Feel Good Fest Music Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative for the global teen retailer. The program focuses on bringing a diverse group of popular and trending musicians and Hollister’s feel-good spirit to live performances, social activations, merchandise, styling opportunities and more. The concert series will take place at dozens of high schools and other select venues around the country featuring performances by both viral and chart-topping artists like Benson Boone, Boys World, Claire Rosinkranz, Dylan Conrique, JVKE and WanMor. “Mental wellness and music are big priorities for our young-adult customers, and we are ecstatic to unite those two concepts in a cohesive, engaging and meaningful way,” said Carey Collins Krug, chief marketing officer of parent company Abercrombie & Fitch.





Eastman, the specialty-materials company and creator of Naia cellulosic fibers, has formed a collaboration with Debrand, a next-life logistics company specializing in finding sustainable solutions to apparel waste for some of the world’s top apparel and footwear brands. “We are committed to advancing sustainable solutions for the fashion industry,” said Claudia de Witte, Eastman’s textiles sustainability leader. “Partnering with Debrand allows us to drive progress on our Naia sustainability goals, particularly mainstream circularity, by creating sustainable solutions for textiles that have reached end of life and turning them into valuable resources for Naia Renew fibers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to work closely with key collectors and sorters to drive the necessary infrastructure changes for advancing sustainability in the fashion industry.”





TradeBeyond has announced its most powerful artificial-intelligence enhancements to date. Building on the company’s strategic acquisition last year of Pivot88, a pioneer in AI-driven compliance and traceability solutions. “TradeBeyond has dramatically enhanced its market-leading chain of custody-management functionality,” the company said in a release, “with an array of AI-powered tools designed to allow brands and retailers to more efficiently navigate complicated new global ESG regulations.” Features include automatically checking scanned documents with multiple databases to identify blacklisted companies and other significant risks, complete chain-of-custody documentation prior to goods arrival, and AI-powered automatic notifications to both client and vendor identifying any missing pieces of information for immediate corrective action.





Possenia, a trailblazing newcomer in the cycling industry, has become Switzerland’s first cycling brand to introduce the bluesign PRODUCT label, marking an important milestone in sustainable cycling apparel in Europe. These environmentally conscious, premium cycling essentials are now available on Digitec Galaxus as well as directly through Possenia’s website. This milestone underscores Possenia’s dedication to revolutionizing the cycling industry with environmentally responsible practices and options. “At Possenia, we are driven by a passion for sustainability and a desire to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Possenia CEO and co-founder Melissa Vostriakova. “Being the first Swiss cycling brand to offer bluesign PRODUCTs is a testament to our commitment to creating a happier, more sustainable future for all.”