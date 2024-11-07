Inside the Industry

Atlanta Apparel, which ran Oct, 15–18, saw brisk writing for Immediates across over 3,320 brands. “Spring starts in Atlanta every October, and Atlanta Apparel once again successfully brought together buyers and sellers to write for the upcoming season as well as close out any Holiday orders,” said Caron Stover, ANDMORE’s SVP, Apparel. “We also saw a strong demand for Immediates from stores impacted by the recent hurricanes who came to Atlanta even at a difficult time to rebuild inventory.” The October edition of Atlanta Apparel drew buyers from across the country, welcoming visitors from 36 states and 11 international countries, with 18 percent of attendees new-to-market buyers.





BELLA+CANVAS announced that it has been awarded Fair Labor Accreditation by the Fair Labor Association, an international network of organizations dedicated to promoting human rights in the workplace. A FLA member since 2019, the company has since proven its commitment to the people working in its eight facilities plus two contract facilities located in three countries. “From the time they joined, BELLA+CANVAS has been in the vanguard of responsible purchasing practices,” said FLA President and CEO Jeff Vockrodt. “In my 25 years in the apparel industry, I have found it widely recognized that Fair Label Accreditation is the penultimate North Star regarding fair-labor policies, sustainability in manufacturing and ethical business practices,” added BELLA+CANVAS President Norm Hullinger.





Dallas Market Center has announced the first set of exhibitors for the Nearshoring America EXPO, an international trade show designed to facilitate nearshoring production services. The inaugural event, which will take place at the DMC Dec. 9–11, will connect brands and their representatives with factories and service providers from Mexico and Latin America. “We are thrilled to announce an impressive lineup of exhibitors for our first Nearshoring America EXPO,” said Cindy Morris, president and CEO of Dallas Market Center. “These organizations underscore the importance and timeliness of this event. These exhibitors represent the cream of the crop in nearshoring opportunities, offering our attendees unparalleled access to vetted, high-quality manufacturing and service options closer to home.”





Jeanologia, a global leader in innovation and sustainability, is celebrating 25 years since the invention of its groundbreaking laser technology that transformed the denim industry. Since its inception, the company has led the way in driving a worldwide shift in how jeans are produced and finished, committed to enhancing efficiency, quality and sustainability. Jeanologia disrupted the industry in 1999 with an innovation that would change everything—the introduction of laser technology to create finishes and effects on denim garments. This breakthrough eliminated hazardous manual techniques and harmful chemicals, paving the way for more-efficient, eco-friendly production. The impact was immediate and became the global standard. Today, 50 percent of the world’s denim production relies on Jeanologia’s laser technology, with the company aiming to reach 100 percent in the next five years.