SUSTAINABILITY Remake Applauds LS&C Commitment to Safer Factories

San Francisco–headquartered Levi Strauss & Co. has signed the Pakistan Accord, an agreement that supports safe working conditions for garment workers in the country. The Pakistan Accord echoes the intent of the Bangladesh Accord, which was introduced following the catastrophic Rana Plaza factory disaster in 2013, where more than 1,100 garment workers were killed.

“The signing of the Pakistan Accord by Levi’s marks a critical moment for American brands stepping up to protect their workers,” said Emily Stochl, vice president of advocacy for Los Angeles–based Remake, the apparel-industry nonprofit that advocates for a sustainable and ethical fashion business.

Levi’s joins other California-based signatories of the Pakistan Accord including Colosseum Athletics, Gap Inc., Uscape Apparel and Vantage Apparel.

“Since the Pakistan Accord’s introduction, Remake’s global ambassador core of [more than 2,000] change makers has been proud to lock arms with workers campaigning for the accord’s essential workplace-safety protections, calling on the world’s largest fashion brands to do the right thing and keep their workers safe,” Stochl said. “This victory is a reminder that sustained collective activism works—and when garment workers, advocates and brands come together we can create a fashion industry that prioritizes the safety and dignity of its workers.”

Remake shared its thoughts regarding the Levi’s news in an Oct. 17 announcement during which the nonprofit noted that its campaign to move the apparel brand to sign onto the accord was part of a larger movement. The campaign included other like-minded organizations such as Ekō and the Clean Clothes Campaign, comprising a coalition that gathered nearly 70,000 signatures to encourage Levi’s to make this change.

The news of Levi’s signing onto the Pakistan Accord came on the heels of the company’s Oct. 15 announcement appointing Daniel Geballe to the board of directors, effective April 26, 2025, after the retirement of David Friedman. Geballe is the managing director at SJF Ventures, a role in which he leads investments in emerging companies that focus on positive social and environmental change. He has also served on the Levi Strauss Foundation board as a member, vice president and chair of the finance committee.