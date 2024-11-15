TRADE-SHOW Q&A Trade-Show Q&A: Keeping the Old While Courting New Trade-Show Attendees

Today’s apparel trade-show attendee expects more than a shopping excursion to plan for the upcoming seasons. Buyers and visitors expect greater personalization that illustrates the event producer’s understanding of attendees’ specific needs and priorities. Successful tradeshow producers are able to attract and retain event visitors with each edition.

There is also the crucial task of creating attendee-exhibitor experiences that excite both buyers and sellers. This is the ultimate goal of trade shows—cultivating and fortifying the buyer-exhibitor relationship, whether through matchmaking options, brand trend exhibitions or time for socializing.

To find out how successful trade shows continue to draw in fresh visitors while catering to their established guest list, California Apparel News asked trade-show experts: What is your most successful method of retaining existing attendees while also attracting new visitors?





Jennifer Bacon

Vice President of Fashion and Apparel Shows

Messe Frankfurt, Inc.

Texworldnewyorkcity.com

Apparelsourcingnewyorkcity.com

Texworld NYC is the go-to spot for a truly unmatched mix of suppliers from around the world plus exclusive trend insights that you won’t find anywhere else. We’re all about creating a space where sourcing, networking and trend hunting come together seamlessly so professionals can connect with both established suppliers and new, exciting contacts.

Whether you’re a familiar face or a firsttime visitor, Texworld NYC promises a constantly evolving experience, and this year we’re bringing even more with new special features. Our ever-popular education seminars are now joined by the Industry Insight Series, debuting in winter 2025. This exclusive program dives deep into the future of fashion with presentations from top industry voices such as Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable Fashion Forum. We will also host a networking lunch with leading industry figures.

Plus, our brand-new Made to Move area will showcase the latest in high-performance fabrics and activewear—some of the fastestgrowing categories in fashion. Discover innovative textiles that push the limits on durability, comfort and flexibility for active and outdoor lifestyles. Year after year, Texworld NYC brings the ultimate blend of trendsetting insights and quality sourcing opportunities.





Tricia Barglof

Executive Director

OffPrice Show

offpriceshow.com

Our most successful method of retaining existing attendees while attracting new visitors is our commitment to constantly adapting to meet our buyers where they are, not where we want them to be. By listening closely to feedback and staying ahead of industry trends, we provide practical, relevant reasons why attending OffPrice is essential for buyers—whether they are returning or new.

For existing attendees, we focus on evolving our offerings to ensure they continue to discover new, high-margin products that align with the latest market demands. Our show delivers real value by offering unique sourcing opportunities, which minimize risk while maximizing margins—key priorities for our buyers.

To attract new visitors, we utilize targeted digital marketing and influencer partnerships that emphasize OffPrice’s unique value propositions. Our collaborations, such as those with Superline Wholesale, have driven impressive engagement, growing our socialmedia presence and extending our reach to new buyers eager for exclusive deals.

By continuously refining our show and marketing strategies, OffPrice ensures both existing and new attendees leave with practical, actionable takeaways—whether it’s securing inventory at unbeatable prices or discovering fresh, in-demand products.





Adrienne Belk

Vice President of Marketing ASD Market Week

asdonline.com

ASD is truly the affordable shopping destination for our attendees. The show has been around more than 60 years, and our key to retaining attendees is by consistently delivering a one-stop-shop experience to find the widest variety of product at the highest margins up to 300 percent. ASD attendees return show after show to do a season’s worth of sourcing in one event. Not only can buyers find highend beauty, trending jewelry, apparel and accessories, but find them at a fraction of the cost.

We have apparel stores that attend ASD show after show because they can find all the trends in one place that help ignite sales and boost their profit margin—something every retailer is looking to do these days. In addition to apparel stores, ASD attracts many other types of retailers that also carry apparel and accessories but do not typically attend apparel trade shows, like gift stores, general merchandise and variety stores, home décor, and souvenir shops, just to name a few.

Our retail attendees are our best spokespeople, and sharing their success stories on social media, podcasts, email and retailer-toretailer word of mouth is what helps attract thousands of new attendees to ASD each show.





Trish Concannon

Show Director

Outdoor Design + Innovation

outdoorretailer.com/outdoor-design-and-innovation

At ODI, we are strategically targeting design and product-development teams from top outdoor brands, offering attractive travel incentives to encourage their attendance. This initiative has been highly effective in attracting quality attendees as evidenced by positive feedback from exhibitors at our June event who connected with key decision-makers. We anticipate continued growth in attendee numbers through this program in the coming year.

Our approach to attendee outreach is highly personalized. By maintaining open dialogue with our buyers, we gain a deeper understanding of their specific sourcing needs, allowing us to expand the show into new product categories that align with these needs.

Staying ahead of industry trends and addressing evolving challenges in sourcing and supply-chain management is critical to our mission. To support this, ODI offers a robust seminar program covering cutting-edge topics and featuring top industry speakers.

To further enhance the attendee experience, we have introduced a digital matchmaking service that allows attendees to schedule one-on-one meetings with exhibitors, fostering meaningful connections and ensuring that both attendees and exhibitors derive maximum value from the event.

By focusing on curated experiences, personalized outreach and continuous innovation, we’re able to retain our core audience while consistently attracting new visitors to ODI.





Emily Cox

Community Director

Brand Assembly

brandassembly.com

At Brand Assembly we keep retailers coming back—and attract new ones—by building genuine connections with them. We’re intentional about everything we do, and that includes our outreach to attendees. We personally invite people we know will align with our brand partners and who’ll get the most out of the event. It’s all about making sure the right buyers and brands are connecting and growing together.

A big part of that is focusing on brand-toretailer connections. We don’t do one-sizefits-all; we customize our outreach based on each brand’s vibe and target retailers so those interactions are meaningful and valuable.

On top of that, we thrive on curating cool brands and switching up the experiences each season with engaging activations and premium amenities. When people walk into Brand Assembly it’s a whole new vibe every time. Something we’re very excited about is our new Parks & Recreation show, which is all about outdoor, recreation and lifestyle brands.

And honestly, we make sure it’s not just about business—it’s also a lot of fun. Our team is super passionate and cares about our community, and that energy is contagious. It’s the kind of environment where people actually want to be.





Chantal Danguillaume

Event Director

Playtime New York

iloveplaytime.com

Firstly, we focus on curating the show’s offer of kids’ fashion and lifestyle brands to be large enough that each buyer can curate their own unique selection for their store. We offer a blend of familiar faces they already love working with and new brands that haven’t exhibited at our shows before or are new to the market and not to be missed. Our offer must respond to the needs of the final customers, the families that will use the products every day. To ensure this, our expert sales team searches the thousands of existing brands around the world to select the most important.

We also offer information about shifts in the industry. We make trend spaces to inform and inspire visitors’ shopping, while seminars dive deeper into the season’s trends and changes facing the children’s market. To explore shifts like the accessibility of AI or selling on social media, we gather a panel of experts.

By connecting with leading members of the press and the most relevant content creators, we keep our community growing. This helps establish relationships with trendsetters who want to visit our show season after season while at the same time introducing us to their followers.





Kirsten Griffin

Visitor Promotions Director, Fashion Division

Curve/Comexposium US

curve-connect.com/hub-about-curve

At Curve, we are always striving to think ahead, push boundaries and find creative ways to keep our attendees engaged. Our retailer experience begins from the moment they register for our show. We offer discounted hotel accommodations, an app to help plan their visit and send bimonthly newsletters with information on industry trends, Curve conferences and brands to watch.

We understand that shopping and finding new brands is the primary goal of our attendees. Therefore, we put a lot of energy into creating themed spaces on the show floor so attendees have a sense of discovery and excitement seeing new designers. For the February 2025 Curve show, we have planned a U.K.- based brand section curated by Wonderland, an area for the rising stars of intimates called Object of Desire, an installation of fashionforward trends by Fashion Institute of Technology students, and more to come.

An initiative we started in 2024 was to offer co-badging with the NY Now show at the Javits Center. This collaboration was extremely successful and was a win-win for both of us. As a result, we will continue again in 2025 to have both our show schedules aligned and extend complimentary access to qualified NY Now visitors wishing to visit Curve.





Kelly Helfman

President

MMGNET Group

magicfashionevents.com

Our most successful methods to retain existing attendees while also continuing to expand and attract new visitors are regular communications and enhanced customer experiences on and off the show floor.

It is essential for us to create and maintain relationships with our customers so we can understand their needs and also show how we can support them based upon that feedback.

By offering enhanced customer support, such as providing travel deals and specials as part of our community perks or giving them the VIP treatment with great on-floor experiences like networking events, expert panels, matchmaking programs and content-creating opportunities, we are able to help our visitors save time and also maximize their onsite experience.

We also aim to be a year-round platform by sending out regular communications on industry education, trend reports and other ongoing resources to support our attendees’ businesses and needs not just during events. These methods allow us to continue to engage with our existing attendees throughout the year while also providing key industry communications to potential new visitors.





Jim Iwasaki

Founder and President

OC Apparel Show

ocapparelshow.com

We do our best to retail as many reps and vendors as possible. This helps keep our current buyers coming back show after show. Also, by searching many resources throughout the marketplace, we look for lines that will complement our California coastal lifestyle with exciting new vendors with stories, sustainability and missions that our buyers would love. We also like to treat our reps and vendors equally as well as our buyers so that everyone is inclusive and we are all one big happy family. Lastly, we believe that our open-floor ballroom is a differentiating factor.

We felt that evolving our show would help make the OC Apparel Show stand out as the premier apparel show. Now, with our new location or, as I like to call it, our forever home, we will have a large ballroom that will accommodate 47 10'x10' booths. We will also have a hybrid of suites and showrooms for those who like a more intimate setting in which to work with their customers.





Meryl Mandelbaum

Managing Director

Designers and Agents

designersandagents.com

Retailers are covering so much in terms of the marketplace, and at D&A they know they will discover new and established independent brands that will inspire them and enable them to distinguish their stores from the status quo.

At D&A, we showcase the best collections from a wide range of categories including RTW, knitwear, shoes, bags, hats, jewelry and other lifestyle ranges. We avoid duplication and oversaturation, so it is in fact a highly selected curated presentation.

Of course, social media, outreach and scouting are items in the toolbox, but more importantly it is the essential dynamic between collections that have creative integrity and a distinct POV and outstanding shops with a keen aesthetic.

There is nothing more impactful than reputation in terms of attracting top-notch collections and retailers, and D&A is known for creating a user-friendly experience for both our exhibitors and retailers, who rely on D&A to bring a compelling group of brands together in an atmosphere that is conducive to do business in.

Martin





Debby Martin

Founder and President

Bungalow Trade Show

bungalowtradeshow.com

One of the most successful methods of retaining existing attendees while attracting new visitors is by understanding what makes our brands resonate with the buyers and what they’re utilizing market for. Having a curated roster helps attract new buyers as well as our returning ones.

Our show environment is geared toward a brand and rep relationship with an openfaced market layout, allowing buyers to easily get their work done with existing brands while exploring new ones. This insight and knowledge help us shape future marketing and outreach strategies. We’re so humbled by the support of the brands and buyers coming together and showing up for market. It truly takes a village to curate a home base for everyone to get their work done in one setting.





Matthew Mathiasen

Event Director

NY Now

nynow.com

Buyers have trusted NY Now for over 100 years, and it’s not just because of our legacy— we’re constantly striving to build upon an evolved market rooted in the future of our industry to appeal to both newcomers and industry veterans. To do that, we’re introducing a new, full three-day schedule and a shift in halls at the Javits to create a more streamlined floor plan that supports our growth strategy and creates a more efficient, impactful experience for everyone.

At NY Now’s Winter Market, you’ll have access to a broad spectrum of brands across our three core categories—gift and lifestyle, home, and jewelry and accessories. We’re also focusing on engaging our community 24/7/365 with connection and product-sourcing opportunities. Our mobile app provides for effortless way finding and the opportunity to connect with brands at the show. Additionally, through NY Now Online, shopping is no longer limited to market days but provides access to exhibiting brands year-round.

In striving to craft a dynamic, value-driven experience by continuing our commitment to brand-led activations, elevated community content sessions, our hosted buyer program and our diverse offering of brands, we’re dedicated to supporting buyers’ needs in our modern NY Now marketplace.





Melissa K. Montes

Vice President

AXN and WWIN Clarion Events

wwinshow.com

At WWIN, we prioritize delivering amenities that enhance our attendees’ ability to do business efficiently, helping us retain loyal participants while drawing in new visitors. By providing resources that support buyers in making crucial connections and maximizing their time, WWIN allows attendees to focus on business growth in an elevated, productive environment.

Returning attendees know WWIN as more than a trade show; it’s a trusted community where connections and insights from past events drive ongoing success. We reinforce this by staying connected and highlighting the unique experiences and growth opportunities they’ve encountered, making WWIN an indispensable part of their business journey.

For new visitors, WWIN—co-located with Las Vegas Apparel—offers the opportunity to explore diverse product offerings, network with industry leaders and access the latest trends all in one place. The dynamic environment makes it a must-attend for those aiming to expand their business.

Each year, we enhance the show experience with innovative elements like activations, trend presentations and exclusive networking events, keeping the show fresh and valuable for all. These ongoing improvements create a memorable experience that meets expectations and builds a strong sense of community, ensuring WWIN is a key event for both new and returning attendees.





Cindy Morris

President and Chief Executive Officer

Dallas Market Center

dallasmarketcenter.com

Given the growth we have experienced over the last four years, this is a timely question. We are welcoming buyers from coast to coast, many for the first time. In fact, our strongest growth in attendance has come from the Southeast and Western U.S. What they say is that our marketplace offers unmatched inspiration, diversity of resources and efficiency. Buyers want a marketplace where they can quickly and easily survey trends and conduct business in person.

We firmly believe there is no substitute for the in-person experience at wholesale and retail. That’s why we lean into these values to turn first-time buyers into loyal customers. For inspiration, we continue to attract trending brands in a range of price points.

Beginning in January, Dallas Fashion Week will kick off our markets with the women’s Apparel & Accessories Market and KidsWorld followed by the Western and English markets and concluding with the Dallas Men’s Show. Given our location and the layout of our marketplace, buyers can see more and get more done.

There’s one additional value for attracting and retaining attendees—and that’s a strong commitment to the customer. We always hear how friendly, welcoming and supportive our staff and exhibitors are.





Seamus Murtagh

Owner

CALA Shows Inc.

calashows.com

Our most successful method of retaining existing attendees while attracting new visitors to CALA Shows comes from the strong foundation my dad built over 30 years ago. Always generating excitement and maintaining a sense of community with exhibitors and buyers, he has taught us to prioritize building and fostering connections between our team and the fashion industry and also between vendors and their buyers.

For returning buyers, we provide an elevated experience by offering perks like complimentary coffee, parking, breakfast, lunch and an open bar. These touches make attending the event not only productive but enjoyable. We also maintain close communication with our buyers and exhibitors year-round, gathering information and insight that allow us to tailor the show to their evolving needs. This connection ensures that people enjoy coming back to our shows. To attract new buyers, we focus on the quality and diversity of the lines we exhibit.

We rely on direct feedback from both buyers and exhibitors to ensure our show remains topical and valuable to the industry. Our aim is to create an environment where new attendees feel welcome and longtime visitors know they can count on us to offer a high level of care and attention.





Jon Pertchik

Chief Executive Officer

ANDMORE

andmore.com

ANDMORE’s customer-centric approach delivers an exceptional experience for attendees. Hosting the brands they want to see, unique experiences and generous hospitality to ease their trip keeps them coming back. Markets are curated to orchestrate top-tier buying resources, new product discovery, and interactive events and amenities.

In Atlanta, we showcase products in a hybrid layout, giving buyers the ability to discover new and upcoming temporary exhibits as well as large permanent showrooms. Our dedicated Buyer Resources destination provides a convenient spot for buyers to enjoy our daily complimentary lunch or browse the retailer service exhibitors. Partnering with top brands, we offer helpful displays like the New & Now vignette and fun experiences that allow buyers to meet new vendors and take home complimentary product giveaways.

At Las Vegas Apparel, we co-located with Womenswear in Nevada to create a destination with maximum sourcing options. We’ve brought our Southern hospitality out West, with daily complimentary meals and an easy-to-shop layout for maximum discovery. Plus, ANDMORE’s buyer-services team offers assistance with registration and travel.

In 2025, we will ensure the buyer experience remains at the forefront of market planning and design and find new ways to extend the hospitality that attendees return for.





Susan Power

Founder and Show Producer

The Fabric Shows

TheFabricShows.com

The Fabric Shows feature North American mills and converters. To better meet buyers’ needs, we have expanded our exhibitor offerings to include domestic sewing and finishing contractors.

With growing interest in sourcing locally and supporting American-made products, we have been committed to a high-quality exhibitor base and to a clearly defined mission of supporting domestic sourcing. This focus not only strengthens retention among current attendees and exhibitors but also attracts new visitors to our shows nationwide.





Devon Ranger

Show Director

Collective Shows

collectiveshows.com

Prioritizing a curated collection of the industry’s most reputable and emerging swimwear and activewear brands comes first. However, we know that many buyers appreciate Collective Shows for more than just that. Our shows also provide an opportunity to escape the mundane of a traditional trade-show experience and become truly immersed in the swim and active culture. We like to think of our shows as more of a buyers’ retreat, and it starts with setting the tone.

We bring our community together in an intimate, exclusive, beachfront environment where the swim and active lifestyle is all around us. We captivate and elevate our buyers from the moment they step foot through the doors. From exclusive concierge services for our VIP attendees to inclusive wellness and fitness escapes to runway shows and trend discovery through captivating displays, our goal is to keep our buyers engaged, replenished and rejuvenated throughout the event so that they can effectively and efficiently accomplish all their buying needs. Collective Shows is a place where you come inspired and leave empowered.





Moriah Robinson

Show Director

The Textile Show

thetextileshow.com

Our attendee strategy is centered on fostering an engaged community that values collaboration, innovation and education. After each show we actively solicit feedback to gain deeper insights into attendee needs and preferences, allowing us to develop tailored solutions for future editions. We prioritize creating a supportive show environment conducive to business while ensuring that every attendee feels valued and connected.

To attract new visitors, we implement targeted outreach through digital marketing and call campaigns. We highlight and promote our carefully curated exhibitor lineup, unique show offerings, industry-leading speakers, engaging panel discussions and networking opportunities as a value-add for all attendees.

Additionally, we leverage digital platforms to maintain a continuous connection with our attendees throughout the year. By featuring compelling content that highlights trends and innovations in the fashion and textile industry, we aim to keep our community inspired and engaged. This ongoing interaction not only strengthens our relationships but also influences new attendees to join our event.





Ashley Sabo

General Manager

California Market Center

californiamarketcenter.com

At CMC, we design every aspect of LA Market Week and LA Textile with the attendee’s journey at the forefront. Our curated selection of high-quality exhibitors and brands is aimed at attracting and resonating with attendees. Equally important are the unique events, activations, amenities and immersive environments we create, ensuring a memorable experience throughout our shows.

Central to our approach is a robust marketing and attendee-relations strategy. We focus on not just raising awareness of our events but on fostering genuine relationships and community among both new and returning attendees. Our team engages in strategic one-on-one outreach and leverages our digital platforms, complemented by exceptional customer service at every touchpoint. By listening to and caring for our attendee community, we enhance their overall experiences and build lasting connections.





Judy Stein

Executive Director

SwimShow

swimshow.com

Over the last 40 years of SwimShow, our main priority is to make sure our attendees feel a warm SwimShow welcome. Not only do we consistently curate a group of great, new exhibitors, but we also make certain our past exhibitors are pushing the needle with their new collections and retailer relationships. We offer a comfortable atmosphere and programming with panel discussions, networking events, and a mobile app for buyers to stay connected with brands.

In 2025, we’re introducing an entirely new show. The Edit will take place in October for our brands to present collections outside the traditional Resort and Spring collections they show during Miami Swim Week. Our attendees can continue to expect the industry’s best, most reputable brands and also meet with new-to-market designers that bring a fresh industry perspective. We offer lounge areas to rest and recharge between meetings and special hospitality offerings like coffee stations and an array of food options. Put simply—we know what it takes to keep our show modern and celebrate what we’re here for, and that’s getting down to business and having successful show seasons.





Mary Taft

Executive Director

Fashion Market Northern California

fashionmarketnorcal.com

Over the years FMNC shows have earned the reputation of providing a successful three-day shopping event that is fun and productive for both buyers and exhibitors. Our loyal brands make it convenient for buyers to shop for what they need while not having to travel far. In addition to an intimate and friendly atmosphere, we offer daily events such as a quick massage, food treats, as well as a fun event on Sunday evenings with live music—all delivered with a smile. Everyone can begin their day while enjoying a complimentary breakfast, then take a break later to enjoy their complimentary lunch. The intimate environment of our shows is enhanced when buyers choose to stay a night or two. We find that being in a hotel is nice for catching up, whether it is with a cocktail or enjoying dinner with other buyers or exhibitors.

The loyalty of our buyers and exhibitors attending our show also makes for a friendly environment for shopping. We strive to create a lovely atmosphere for all to feel welcome and appreciated while finding great brands—and word does travel!









Roy Turner

Surf Expo Show Director

Emerald Senior Vice President

surfexpo.com

emeraldx.com

At Surf Expo we aim to create a dynamic, value-driven experience that is both productive and memorable for retail buyers. Prioritizing strong relationships with our longtime attendees, consistently curating a high-quality exhibitor list, and offering exclusive first access to new products and trends ensures that returning buyers continue to find fresh, relevant opportunities to grow their businesses.

We focus on ensuring that attendees not only get work done but also have a fun time doing it. From meeting with expected exhibitors to discovering new and exciting brands, buyers leave feeling like they have uncovered valuable opportunities. We also make sure the environment is energizing, with interactive demos, networking events and industry-related activities that make the experience enjoyable.

To attract new visitors, we leverage targeted marketing campaigns, industry partnerships and offer perks like free registration up until two weeks before the show. We highlight the event’s unique value propositions such as discovering emerging brands, networking with industry leaders and attending educational seminars that address evolving market trends.

Additionally, we maintain a focus on buyer engagement both before and after the show with personalized outreach, VIP experiences and robust digital platforms that allow attendees to preview and connect with exhibitors.





Vivian Wang

Managing Director and Global Sales Manager

Kingpins Show

kingpinsshow.com

At Kingpins, we carefully vet our exhibitors—and attendees— to ensure that the time spent is valuable and successful for both. We like our shows to be intimate and easily navigated, so space is limited, enabling us to curate a mix of some of the best suppliers, manufacturers, retailers and brands.

Along the same lines, we want to educate and inspire everyone who comes through the Denim Talks seminar series as well as initiatives link The Boxes, our installation space for creative collaborations.

Over the last 20 years we have developed a reputation for providing a venue where the denim industry can come to do business, network and learn. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t afraid to tweak the formula from time to time. For example, earlier this year we returned to mainland China with a three-day show that mixed B2B and B2C activities. We do something similar at our Hong Kong Pop-Up by providing content that appeals to both trade and consumer audiences.

But perhaps the best way to attract and retain attendees is to listen to our exhibitors as well as the retailers and brands to find out what will help them find success on our platform.

Responses have been edited for clarity and space.