FASHION STATEMENTS ASU FIDM Museum Makes Fashion Statements With Inaugural Exhibit























Curators at the ASU FIDM Museum, the West Coast’s only fashion museum, dug into their 15,000-piece archives dating back three centuries to present the retrospective “Fashion Statements.”

The exhibition, which runs through Nov. 9, delves into the significant role clothing plays in shaping identity, culture and history. The showcase features selections from a diverse group of 36 prominent fashion leaders, many Los Angeles based.

A vibrant group of designers, collectors, and cultural and fashion influencers including Michelle Violy Harper, Valerie von Sobel, Johnny Valencia, Gelila Puck, Johnny Cota and Kevan Hall came out for an opening-night reception for the highly anticipated exhibition held Sept. 5 at the museum’s L.A. downtown location.

The showcase emphasizes fashion as a profound form of self-expression and a tool for cultural and social commentary. The pieces on display range from luxurious court gowns of the 18th century to bold statements of modern couture, each telling a story of its era and reflecting how clothing can influence and respond to societal shifts.

Guests were given an exclusive first look at more than 70 garments of historical significance selected by guest contributors, including:

• a 1952 Christian Dior cocktail dress chosen by five-time Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West;

• a 1974 Holly Harp evening gown chosen by Rodarte designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy;

• Mae West’s custom-made lingerie and platforms chosen by Dita Von Teese;

• a 1938 Elsa Schiaparelli evening ensemble selected by Valerie von Sobel;

• An Alexander McQueen Fall 2008–2009 dress selected by fashion critic Hanan Besovic;

• a circa-1765 court gown selected by The House of Avalon; and

• a Patrick Kelly ensemble picked by costume designer Charlese Antoinette.

“The three pieces we chose, when viewed together, beautifully encapsulate the qualities of fashion that we love. Each of these pieces links fashion to nature, and the sensitivities of the artists making them show how the ephemeral world has always fascinated both wearers and creators alike,” said Laura and Kate Mulleavy.

Global creative director Gelila Puck selected an Elsa Schiaparelli fuchsia evening jacket circa 1939–1940 and a 1935 compact in collaboration with Salvador Dali. “I remember James Galanos, Christian Dior and all the early designers and how they inspired me as a student so I think it’s very important for the students to have this exhibition,” said Puck.

ASU FIDM sophomore Cass Hulsey, who hopes to have her own high-end luxury women’s couture brand one day, said, “I feel a lot of these pieces are something I would create. I’m obsessed with the Victorian era and I love the way they made things back then—so much time and care put into the beadwork and embroidery.”