TECHNOLOGY Applied DNA Sciences and NATco Global Team Up to Fight Counterfeiting

As if the challenges of the apparel industry weren’t great enough, counterfeit goods remain a growing problem. But forces are aligning to develop new technologies that fight for authenticity and the preservation of legitimate goods for consumers and the bottom line for brands. Applied DNA Sciences has forged a new partnership with Los Angeles–based NATco Global, a leading product-identification and packaging company, in the development of its CertainT authentication technology.

The CertainT platform is a multi–proof point system that consists of DNA-based technologies to enable secure supply-chain traceability. The platform is grounded in over 15 years of Applied DNA’s expertise in the development of DNA-based forensic-authentication solutions for secure labeling and packaging for the textile and apparel industry. The goal of the new partnership is to offer apparel and textile brands advanced DNA-based solutions that provide rapid and reliable authentication in order to combat counterfeiting, enabling brands, retailers and their supply chain to discern genuine products from fakes.

The system uses a unique DNA sequence that is carefully formulated and embedded into a product’s packaging or labeling. This DNA sequence acts as a signature that is almost impossible to replicate. The sequence is combined with an encrypted optical reporter, known as the Beacon, and is designed to remain inactive and invisible under normal conditions.

To activate the Beacon, the CertainT Beacon swab is used, which contains a matching DNA sequence. Once activated, the Beacon emits a signal that can be detected using a UV light. This illumination indicates that the product is genuine and that the DNA markers are present. The system allows for quick and reliable verification of product authenticity, which is crucial for both retailers and their supply-chain partners.

“Secure labels and packaging serve as the primary defense for your brand,” said Paul Gneiser, regional vice president of business development for NATco. “Having a reliable means to verify the authenticity of your products is vital. By leveraging CertainT, we eliminate uncertainty and empower you to swiftly and affordably secure your products.”