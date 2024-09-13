TRADE SHOW REPORT Art and Fashion Meet at Womenswear in Nevada























Early orders were written at Womenswear In Nevada, colocated with ANDMORE’s Las Vegas Apparel Aug. 18–21 at the Expo at World Market Center. “We typically stay open a day later than other markets, so for us this was definitely exciting to try something new,” said Melissa Montes, WWIN vice president. Buyers had high praise for the ease of venue, brand quality and amenities.

Bold, sophisticated prints; an array of textures; blousy, feminine garments; and linens and knits were key along with glamorous lounge and party wear from San Diego–based brand Jennifer Grace and hip, bohemian styles from Los Angeles–based Origami Apparel.

Not to be missed was the globally known world’s only blind muralist John Bramblitt, who was painting pictures in the foyer. Bramblitt is part of Made 2 Inspire at Forty Fort, Penn.–based UbU Clothing, blending art and fashion with one-of-a-kind reversible jackets starting at $74. “Part of the money helps support artists and their causes,” said UbU owner Joe Leggo, whose son Joey is also one of the artists.

“After 30 years I found a new line in the first five minutes. That’s never happened,” said Debra Sarault, owner of Betsy’s of Ligonier in Ligonier, Penn., referring to Canada-designed

Shannon Passero. “It was the most exciting thing I saw— knitted sweaters and jackets with repurposed denim trim, mixed media, unique and artisanal,” noted Sarault. The Lenora Pullover was priced at $55. Sarault also placed an order at Montreal-designed Dolcezza, another brand turning heads with a colorful artist-inspired golf collection.

Ventura, Calif.–based Kiki Sol offered a multicolored ruffled V-neck, three-tiered sundress sized S–XXL, priced at $31.

The olive wide-leg linen pocket pant with asymmetrical buttons and tailored vest, priced at $66, was a top seller at Italy-made Bella Amore.