TEXTILES Hoffman California Fabrics Celebrates Walter Hoffman’s Legacy

Walter Hoffman lived long enough to see his family business reach the century mark before paddling out into the great unknown. The surfing legend passed away this summer at the age of 92 in the midst of celebrations for the 100th anniversary of his family business, Hoffman California Fabrics.

Founded in downtown Los Angeles in 1924 by Rube P. Hoffman, who began his career in New York’s garment district, the company went on to become a staple in the manufacturing of premium screen-printed and hand-dyed fabrics with surf and Polynesian motifs. Today, the fourth generation of the Hoffman family is still riding the wave of success from its headquarters in Mission Viejo, Calif.

There will be a special surf-inspired remembrance and “paddle out” for Hoffman on Sept. 20 at Doheny Beach and an anniversary celebration Oct. 12 at the Dana Point Yacht Club.

Hoffman was a pioneering figure in the mid-century California surf craze and played a crucial role in expanding the business his father founded with tropical and novelty fabrics, including batik from Bali, which became entrenched as a part of Southern California surf style. His passing was widely acknowledged throughout the surfing industry as well as the mainstream media.

Today, some 50 employees presently work at Hoffman California Fabrics making exclusive and copyrighted prints for companies as large as Ralph Lauren. In the wake of its centennial, Hoffman has recently released collaborations with Vans, Rip Curl and Slowtide as well as catering to the needs of amateur quilters.

“Our family has always been innovative, and we’ve always tried to stay that way,” Walter’s daughter, Robin Hoffman Haack, who serves as CFO, told the California Apparel News. “We’ve been at the forefront of digitally printing fabrics, which is very eco-friendly, and we were the first in quilting to do that.”

And while many manufacturers are eager to collaborate with Hoffman California Fabrics, they also remain something of a closely kept secret in the apparel industry. “A lot of companies we design custom prints for,” said Hoffman, “don’t want the world to know where they got it from.”