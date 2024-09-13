TRADE SHOW REPORT IFJAG Welcomes an Array of National and International Exhibitors

J Good-In Inc.







The latest edition of the International Fashion Jewelry & Accessory Group, held at the Embassy Suites Las Vegas hotel Aug. 17–20, drew buyers from the United States, England, Germany and Norway.

Some 180 national and international exhibitors filled three floors offering everything from large, beaded earrings to pearl necklaces; both dainty and chunky bracelets; headwear and scarves; handbags; boxed jewelry; hair products; and holiday gift items.

South El Monte, Calif.–based J Good-In Inc. showcased jewelry, candles and scented shower steamers priced at $3.

It was an easy show for handbag and accessory buyer Wendy Turner from the family-owned chain Martin’s Family Clothing and Wakefield’s in Anniston, Ala. “I’m looking mainly for new items, trends—anything that’s going to drive business,” said Turner.

Joyful Jewelry Inc.







The selection from Fairfield, N.J.–based Joyful Jewelry Inc. included three-row natural-stone bracelets priced at $7.

New exhibitor Brangio, based and designed in Los Angeles and Italy, offered a collection of purses, accessories and “Great Gatsby”–inspired apparel. Priced at $88, the vintage varsity jacket with mixed fabric zip-up included a romantic-picture print.

IFJAG incorporated in 1997 catering to major retailers and wholesalers. “Now we take in major retailers, wholesalers, boutiques, online retail and catalogs,” said Don Valcourt, IFJAG executive director, who added that the show is launching a new edition in Charlotte, N.C., in May 2025.