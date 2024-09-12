NEWS Inside the Industry

Element Logic, a leading provider of material handling systems and automation solutions, has partnered with sustainable-fashion brand Reformation, known for its vintage-inspired apparel. The project will support the brand’s growth as it continues to deliver on its mission to bring sustainable fashion to everyone and serve its growing customer base. “Our collaboration putting this project together exemplifies our commitment to customer satisfaction and our desire to find the right solution for each of our customers,” said Krish Nathan, CEO, Americas, of Element Logic. “This project highlights the synergy between innovative technology and sustainable practices, and we are proud to support Reformation’s growth.” Added Ivan Tchakarov, chief operating officer at Reformation, “This relationship marks another milestone on our journey to scale Reformation and realize our mission.”





Fashion Nova founder and CEO Richard Saghian has purchased a building in the heart of the iconic Beverly Hills 90210 zip code for $118 million. The 175,000-square-foot building was bought in cash from Tishman Speyer and was designed by the renowned architectural firm of Gwathmey Siegel & Associates. The main design feature is a glass storefront rising to the second story, which crowns the entryway, with pivot doors that are the largest in Southern California. The four-floor building will serve as headquarters for Fashion Nova and will debut two groundbreaking concepts. The Nova Social Club will be a private collaborative space for creators, influencers, celebrities and VIP guests, and the Nova Founders Lab will be an incubator-accelerator for emerging brands, designers, creatives and founders across fashion, marketing and technology.





The 12th annual Metropolitan Fashion Week Los Angeles Closing Gala, presented by kendi lux, will take place on Sept. 28 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum, promising to be a night of extraordinary history, fashion and entertainment. The gala will feature a one-of-a-kind fashion show presenting fashion masterpieces inspired by “Symphony of Fashion” and created by over 12 international fashion and costume designers. Their works will translate the essence of musical forms, composers, genres, iconic lyrics, movie scores and musical instruments into high fashion, with each piece capturing the rhythm, emotion and harmony of its musical muse. The gala will be hosted by 16-time Emmy Award winner Christine Devine and Metropolitan Fashion Week Founder and President Eduardo Khawam.





FashioNXT, which bills itself as the most iconic fashion event in the Pacific Northwest, has announced its venue this year will be the US Bancorp Tower, or “Big Pink” as it’s known, in downtown Portland, the city’s most recognizable skyscraper. At 536 feet tall, the 42-story tower is the city’s second tallest building and the largest in Oregon by volume, with nearly 740,000 square feet of office space. Recognized by Time magazine and Forbes as one of the nation’s premier fashion events outside of New York, FashioNXT 2024 will run Oct. 3–5 and feature “Project Runway” all-star winner Mondo Guerra and celebrity model Crystal Methyd from RuPaul’s “Drag Race.”