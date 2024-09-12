NEWS PacSun, Paris Hilton Celebrate ‘Infinite Icon’ With New Collection

California brand PacSun and Paris Hilton have launched a new merchandise collection to complement the release of the celebrity’s latest album, “Infinite Icon.” PacSun partnered with Hilton’s 11:11 Media on the collection.

“Collaborating with Paris Hilton on this collection has been meaningful because of our shared beliefs and commitment to making the world a better place for the next generation,” said Brie Olson, CEO of PacSun. “Paris has expressed her deep respect for PacSun and connection to our brand, and we are equally excited to partner with her on her ‘Infinite Icon’ album merch collection to offer fans a way to connect with her music through fashion.”

The collection was released Sept. 6, the same day as Hilton’s 12-track album, and it boasts five styles based on the album’s artwork, which was photographed by Brian Ziff. Pieces in the collection were influenced by an updated vision of the Y2K era, a time when Hilton was in demand on the global social and club scenes. Both PacSun and Hilton share Southern California roots. The brand is based in Los Angeles, while Hilton was raised in Beverly Hills, Calif., and New York.

Hilton and PacSun’s collaboration includes a cropped tank, two boyfriend T-shirts, a baby T-shirt, hoodie and more. Items are available in sizes XS–L and priced at $25–$65. Preordering for the collection is available at pacsun.com, and orders are expected to ship Sept. 23. Hilton celebrated the collection’s release Sept. 7 at the PacSun Soho flagship store in New York City, where the first 300 customers to purchase pieces from the line received a branded tote bag.

“I’m so excited to launch this exclusive ‘Infinite Icon’ capsule collection with PacSun—and it’s even more special that it launches the same day as my album,” said Hilton, who serves as the CEO of 11:11 Media. “PacSun has been the perfect partner to connect with so many of my fans and to bring the creative universe we created for the album into the world of fashion.”