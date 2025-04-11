NEWS Creative Possibility: The Currency of the Future

In mythology, the ability to see what lies in store was considered so powerful that even great monarchs would consult the oracles. And so, after 25 years, Fashion Snoops—whose clients have included ASOS, LVMH, H&M, Under Armour and Reebok—has reiterated its proven prognostication powers by rebranding as Future Snoops.

“The rebrand to Future Snoops was necessary to reflect the evolving needs of the creative industries,” explained co-founder and CCO Lilly Berelovich. “In an increasingly homogenized world and an overreliance on data-driven decision-making, the rebrand represents a bold commitment to human-led innovation and to empower businesses to embrace creativity. The rebrand reinforces our mission to provide not just trend insights but a more intuitive, culturally attuned approach that helps clients stay distinctive and future-proof in an increasingly uncertain market.”

In celebration of the new name, the firm has released a white paper entitled “The Creative Unflattening: Breaking Free From the Age of Average” by Jenna Guarascio, Future Snoops’ head of content and innovation. Billed as a blueprint for change as well as a survival manual, the report’s key findings include first, that despite infinite data and cutting-edge technology, creative stagnation and market homogenization prevail across industries, including fashion. Second, whatever companies optimize in the interests of efficiency, they correspondingly lose in distinctiveness. And finally, what they gain in predictability they sacrifice in possibility, and creative possibility is the currency of the future.

“Future Snoops is a creative futures agency,” Berelovich said. “But we don’t believe in predicting a singular future—we believe in the person creating it. We stay curious, we ask bold questions, we dare to try new things, and we truly care about our clients, so staying really close to what they need drives us forward. Our continued focus is to help clients harness human-led creativity as a competitive advantage.”

Headquartered in New York, Future Snoops boasts over 100 experts with experience in 10 key markets and 50 countries. A “Creative Unflattening” video conference is scheduled for April 15. To download the full report or register for the conference, visit futuresnoops.com.