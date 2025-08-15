FORE SCORE Johnnie-O Drives It Forward, Celebrates 20 Years























The Santa Monica, Calif.–based Johnnie-O premium lifestyle brand marked its 20th anniversary this year with limited-edition releases, standout collaborations and new category launches.

“We are so excited with the launch of our women’s line over the past year and stepping into the golf space,” said Emily Carstens, who is senior manager, product development, for Johnnie-O.

Carstens oversees the Johnnie-O women and boys’ collections. “Similar to our men’s line, we are sourcing the very best technical fabrics from around the world that blend fashion-forward design with course-appropriate fashion. Some of our more unique items are our hoodies and quarter zips, specifically the Nalla—a take on a classic item with our signature Johnnie-O twist—and the Jasmine, both launched in the spring and carrying into the fall with new colorways.”

Johnnie-O was founded in 2005 in Santa Monica with the original four-button pocketed polo. The collection of East Coast polish mixed with West Coast casual now features polos, button-ups and its patented “Tweener Button.” The line of golf and performance gear uses premium fabrics and iconic pieces to provide next-level comfort.

“We didn’t set out to build an actual company 20 years ago—we just wanted to make a great polo,” said John O’Donnell, Johnnie-O founder. “What’s followed has been the ride of a lifetime. This collection celebrates where we started, the people who’ve been with us and the little details that make Johnnie-O what it is today. We’re still having fun, trying new things and are all about creating styles you’ll want to wear everywhere,” added O’Donnell.

Johnnie-O officially kicked off its 20th-anniversary celebration at the 2025 PGA Show, unveiling expanded collections and creative partnerships with top golf content creators like St. André Golf, Peter Finch, Danny Maude and Blair Wheeler.

The anniversary includes an upcoming collaboration with Chicago-based SWAG Golf to feature custom-print-design polos and hoodies from Johnnie-O that work with head coverings designed and produced by SWAG golf.

Johnnie-O is in high demand with retailers. In addition to its online presence, it operates 11 bricks-and-mortar shops across the country.