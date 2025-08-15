NEWS Maggie Gauger Appointed President and CEO of Athleta

Gap Inc. has appointed Maggie Gauger as global brand president and CEO of its Athleta label as Chris Blakeslee steps down from the role he has held since August 2023. Gauger is a veteran in the women’s active-sports category with more than 20 years of her nearly 30-year career dedicated to the segment. She worked most recently with Nike, where she served as head of North America Women’s Business.

“As we continue to reinvigorate our house of iconic American brands to not only shape culture but drive profitable, sustainable growth over the long term, we believe in Athleta’s incredible potential in the women’s active market and within our portfolio,” said Gap Inc. CEO Richard Dickson. “We are thrilled for Maggie Gauger to join as CEO of Athleta as we look to accelerate the brand’s reinvigoration. Maggie blends proven business-transformation capabilities, deep consumer centricity, product fluency, and a heartfelt commitment to empowering women and girls. This combination of skills and experiences will equip her to lead Athleta into its next chapter of growth—rooted in purpose, performance and people.”

Gauger’s experience includes retail, strategy, merchandising, product creation, commerce, digital, and general management in domestic and global settings.

“Athleta has an unwavering mission focused on the power of women—not just as athletes but as leaders, creators and change-makers,” said Gauger. “And I can’t wait to work with the incredible Athleta team to grow, to lead and to inspire the next generation through the power of product and community.”

Blakeslee will remain with the company in an adviser role to maintain a smooth transition.

“Over the past two years, Chris has led the early stages of Athleta’s reset, recentering the brand to win with innovative performance product and refining the brand’s point of view, helping to position Athleta for the future,” said Dickson.