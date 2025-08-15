TRADE SHOW REPORT New York Fabric Show Attendees Discover Spring/Fall ’26 Inspiration

Sextet | Photo courtesy of New York Fabric Show







The New York Fabric Show brought American, Canadian and European textile and trim producers as well as production specialists to the New Yorker Hotel July 14–15. Show producer Susan Power was pleased with the event’s turnout and traffic.

“On Monday we opened at 11 a.m. and ran until 7 p.m., and we had buyers after 7 p.m.—that was good,” said Power. “The intimate environment of The Fabric Shows provides an opportunity for buyers to have a clear view of each company’s products.”

Attendees were interested in products for Spring/Fall 2026 as they planned for the year ahead. Denim and wool ticked high during the show with comfort and embellishments gaining traction.

“For my customers, which are road lines, for Spring ’26 the hottest trend is anything denim or denim friendly. For skirts it’s a stretch denim and our embroidered denim look,” said Susan Gabellini of Telio. “For Fall it’s all about wools—and, for the first time in years, chocolate brown is retailing.”

According to Barbara Ross, owner and principal of Sextet Fabrics, made-in-America options were also popular. Athleisure fabrics and Lenzing-certified micro modal were ticking, and “drapey” textiles with a soft hand resonated with attendees.

Ermani | Photo courtesy of New York Fabric Show







The New York Fabric Show also offered a seminar schedule to provide insight necessary to navigate the current apparel-sourcing climate. These sessions included “Navigating Today’s Challenges in the Fashion Industry,” “Pricing and Profit Margins for 2025,” “Production Costing—What does it cost to produce in China, Europe, Latin America and the USA?” “Luxury Handbag Manufacturing With Nicole Levy—How the sample/production process works in NYC and overseas.”

Attendees were also afforded the opportunity to embark on a manufacturing tour with Anna Livermore of V.Mora and Jane Hamill of Fashion Brain Academy.