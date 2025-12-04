RUNWAY Art Hearts Fashion Captivates Los Angeles Fashion Week























Stunning collections from California-based and global designers were presented at Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion, held at The New Mart downtown fashion building Oct. 16–18.

Attendees were captivated by runway presentations from an impressive lineup of California designers including BFYNE, Coral Castillo, Cross Colours, David Tupaz, Glaudi, Kentaro Kameyama, Merlin Castell, Mister Triple X, Alexis Monsanto, The Mestizo, MNM Couture, Maribel JD, NKN Nekane, Richard Hallmarq, Pia Bolte, Venus Prototype and the Black Design Collective Upcycle Denim & Sustainability Project 2025.

The categories ranged from California chic to couture, bridal, costume couture, street style and men’s.

The Black Design Collective took the spotlight with a powerful presentation uniting emerging Black designers, minority women and LGBTQ+ creators. In partnership with Guess Jeans, Wells Fargo and The Salvation Army, the collective showcased the power of collaboration across corporate, creative and community sectors.

Art Hearts also spotlighted a dynamic roster of 30-plus international designers, continuing its mission to bring global talent to the U.S. stage. From Europe to Asia to South America, designers from across the world showcased their collections in Los Angeles, furthering AHF’s commitment to uniting the international fashion community under one creative platform.

“This season in Los Angeles, we’re presenting our most international lineup yet, celebrating the global reach of Art Hearts Fashion. Fresh off an incredible run in London, and with Shanghai and South America on the horizon, we’re proud to showcase how fashion truly unites cultures and communities around the world,” said Erik Rosete, founder and president of Art Hearts Fashion.

Several collections such as Mister Triple X and Alexis Monsanto offered a glimpse into AHF’s next chapter, previewing the energy and innovation that will take center stage at Shanghai Fashion Week Nov. 9–13.

Adding to the excitement, former L.A. Clippers and L.A. Lakers NBA star Lamar Odom was among the week’s distinguished guests, with plans to collaborate with Art Hearts Fashion through his brand showcase in Shanghai.

AHF Ecuador is slated for Dec. 11–12.