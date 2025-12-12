BALEARIC RADIANCE Mallorca Calls Catherine Gee to Spain for Spring/Summer ’26























Catherine Gee is known for her designs and imagery, which are inspired by luxurious coastal lifestyles. The designer’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection followed this formula as she headed to Mallorca, Spain, to shoot her latest campaign.

“We did a two-day shoot. If you go to the southeast of Palma, [Spain,] there is an area called Cala d’Or, which is where we shot,” said Gee. “It’s this little coastal boating village that is super charming.”

While Gee’s eponymous brand launched in 2015, her first collection of silk pieces was released in 2016 so, to celebrate this milestone, she revisited some of her favorite designs such as the Paint Swirl, Cosmos and Valencia prints and Siena slip skirt.

“My inspiration was exactly how it was in the beginning, with growth and evolution. Back then, I set out to design a very clean capsule collection of silk-linen resort-inspired travel pieces,” Gee explained. “I thought, ‘Let’s bring out the greatest hits.’ The print that sings to me still is that paint swirl. I thought about classic silhouettes that have become staples of Catherine Gee collections.”

The Catherine Gee staple Daria Blouse returns in fresh hues such as a delicate light blush called Rosewater and prints such as Monarch Haze—an enlarged butterfly—and Wild Horse, which relies on abstract equine imagery and has become the No. 1 print from this collection sold during recent markets. A palm print—Palma de Mallorca—appears on the Daria Blouse, Catya Blouse and Milos Dress.

Gee also introduced sweatshirts into this collection, elevating the basic style to a piece that can be dressed up or worn in a casual setting. An embroidered sweatshirt design features a lightning bolt, while another, named “This Is a Lifestyle,” depicts a drawing of Santa Barbara, Calif., from a friend of Gee’s.

“It’s blue-pen ink of the ocean and a palm tree,” said Gee. “It’s such a great graphic, and I knew I wanted to do something with it one day.”

Catherine Gee’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection will be available online at catherinegee.com with pieces ranging in sizes XS-4XL for certain items and priced $92–$480 retail.