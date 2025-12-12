SWIMWEAR ViX Paula Hermanny Taps Into Surf Culture for Water Sports Capsule

San Diego–headquartered swim brand ViX Paula Hermanny recently released its limited-edition Water Sports Capsule, nodding to the founder’s upbringing in Brazil’s surf culture with silhouettes in black and white and pieces with UV protection and neoprene trim.

“When you live by the ocean, you quickly learn that every day on the water is different,” said Hermanny. “Some days call for a long-sleeve suit for extra protection from the sun and wind while others are perfect for a lighter one-piece. It’s also about personal comfort and how each woman wants to feel when she moves.”

The Water Sports Capsule features one- and two-pieces, long-sleeved styles, a bucket hat, towel, bag, sarong, long-sleeve blouse, flip-flops, and long and short johns. ViX made the collection more responsible through its C.A.R.E. initiative (Conscious Alternatives, Responsible Efforts), incorporating production waste into creating the pieces. The C.A.R.E. platform is ViX’s commitment to introducing ecologically green fabrics with each collection while also maintaining the brand’s aesthetic.

“This capsule represents the evolution of ViX, where style, performance and responsibility meet. It’s our first water sports–focused collection crafted with sustainable Lycra made from preconsumer recycled fibers, developed under our C.A.R.E. initiative,” Hermanny said. “Each piece was thoughtfully designed to perform in and around the water while reflecting our ongoing commitment to conscious design.”

Hermanny traded Brazil’s beaches for coastal Southern California, allowing her to remain connected to the lifestyle and sport that has remained a large influence on her life and business.

“Surfing has always been part of my life; it’s where I feel most connected to nature and free,” explained Hermanny. “Growing up in Brazil and living in California, I’ve experienced two surf cultures that both celebrate the ocean as a way of life. This collection reflects that spirit—the confidence, strength and beauty that come from being in the water.”

The Water Sports Capsule is sized XS–XL with retail prices ranging from $58 to $218. ViX Paula Hermanny is available at vixpaulahermanny.com and select retailers in addition to its own stores in the Florida cities of Miami, Jacksonville and Boca Raton with a Sarasota location opening in 2026.