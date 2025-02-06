ECO ETHOS AS by DF Spring `25 Lobbies for Earth-Friendly Fashion-and-Leather Mission























Denise Fócil had a lot to celebrate during the 15th anniversary of her AS by DF brand last October as the designer and environmental advocate prepared to release her Spring 2025 collection. The latest AS by DF release builds upon the ethos of making luxurious clothing that is kinder to the planet, including garments created from upcycled and recycled leather—such as Fócil’s beloved moto-style jackets.

“We are creating sophisticated fashion with a sustainable mindset and pieces that are really meant to be in your closet forever or handed down with a long life, which is at the cradle of sustainability. We’re not making throwaway pieces,” Fócil said.

The Spring 2025 AS by DF collection features the Cult Recycled Leather Jacket in hot pink or white, the Fiamma dress with recycled-leather details, and Rowan Recycled Leather Cropped Flares and Rowan Ribbed Top, which features a viscose blend with recycled-leather neckline and collar. Denim pieces include the Gianna jacket, dress and cropped micro flares, all of which are sustainable. Softer spring pieces include the Provence Dress in satin georgette, Matcha Dress in lace and Matcha Top in satin. The Matcha skirt rounds out the collection in pleated satin. AS by DF recently debuted in Europe during Paris Fashion Week.

Fócil is focused on progressing with her eco-clothing mission, growing the brand’s ecologically kind characteristics over time and estimates that approximately 65 percent of AS by DF’s pieces are sustainable. She has also partnered with Ocean Conservancy to support the organization’s efforts to clean up plastics in the world’s oceans, a mission close to Fócil’s heart.

“Ocean Conservancy and I made a contract that I would donate a minimum of $25,000 per year to them. I would pay them $10 for every recycled leather garment that I sold,” Fócil said, noting that AS by DF has exceeded the annual goal since the brand’s charitable initiative was implemented. “Cleaning up plastic waste in the ocean, lobbying for changes to laws to protect animal species that are endangered in the ocean from overfishing and oil tankers passing through their habitat, which are killing them.”