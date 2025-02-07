TRADE SHOW REPORT Buyers and Suppliers Get Down to Business at New York Fabric Show

During the New York Fabric Show, held Jan. 13–14 at the New Yorker Hotel, fabric and trim wholesalers met with designers, manufacturers and retailers to discuss fabric and trim sourcing. The Fabrics Shows’ producer, Susan Power, has organized her regional shows—which include events in Los Angeles, Miami and Atlanta—with resources from the Americas, Asia and Europe. Power’s shows are also known for offering an intimate atmosphere and opportunities for buyers large and small to partner with suppliers.

“The interaction—what’s always been special about my show from the beginning is that it didn’t have walls and it’s a friendly environment so there’s no big aisles,” said Power. “People are all interacting with each other, and that is what you can see at my shows and especially with this [event]. We had three different rooms.”

This recent edition featured exhibitors including Carr Textile, the Ermani Group, Gordon Fabrics, Kendor Textiles, Tangana Textiles, Zentex and Zinman. According to Power, exhibitors reported demand for novelty fabrics, options for yarn-dyed shirting and wool in unique hues and stretch. Textures were also ticking with high demand for brocades and jacquards. Sustainability remained top of mind, particularly natural alternatives in stretch fabrics to support greener production in the performance and active categories.

Attendees also showed interest in webbings, strappings, elastic laces, velvet cording and piping and cotton petersham and cotton satin ribbons. Colors trending strong for upcoming seasons included amethyst, earth tones and neutrals and neons in yellow and green. Digital and sublimation printing also ticked high during the show.

Many of the New York Fabric Show’s exhibitors offered no or low minimums, which will allow emerging designers to grow their businesses without the burden of high sourcing costs. Power’s show-planning style also added a unique feel through her ability to organize exhibitors according to their needs.

“We don’t have a cookie-cutter show. Everything is customized,” Power said. “Somebody has a long space with lots of tables, somebody else has a square; we have all different shapes and sizes, and it all works well together. It’s a mosaic.”